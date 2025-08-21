Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Hưng Yên bets on industrial clusters but hurdles remain

August 21, 2025 - 10:42
As of July this year, 53 clusters are under compensation and clearance, with about 1,633ha completed. Authorities are focusing on accelerating clearance and construction to bring more clusters online and stimulate growth.

 

Hưng Nhân Industrial Cluster, one of 44 clusters in Hưng Yên Province — VNA/VNS Photo

HƯNG YÊN — Industrial zones and clusters have become vital engines of economic growth in Hưng Yên Province, yet local leaders acknowledge persistent challenges in infrastructure development, land clearance and investment efficiency.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Hùng Nam noted that some infrastructure investors lack sufficient capacity, causing project delays. He also criticised the broad and unclear business scopes of many registered projects, which undermine their overall effectiveness.

Technical infrastructure weaknesses, poor landscaping and low technological standards in several projects remain serious concerns.

Provincial Party Secretary Nguyễn Hữu Nghĩa identified slow land clearance, incomplete handovers and cumbersome investment procedures as major obstacles. He added that some Party committees and local authorities have not fully supported investors, while certain investors themselves lack the resolve to overcome difficulties.

The Department of Industry and Trade reports that 74 industrial clusters covering 3,900ha have been approved, with 34 already operational. As of July this year, compensation and clearance work is underway for 53 clusters, covering about 1,633ha, with authorities pushing to accelerate construction to boost economic growth.

The People’s Committee has instructed relevant departments and districts to synchronise procedures, speed up land clearance, and help achieve a targeted gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth rate of 10.5 per cent in 2025.

Efforts to reform administration include cutting processing times by 30 per cent, reducing business costs by the same margin, and eliminating one-third of unnecessary regulatory conditions. By year-end, all enterprise-related procedures are expected to be accessible online or via one-stop centres.

Investment attraction has surged, with 467 projects registered across 44 clusters, pledging VNĐ56.816 trillion (US$2.16 billion). Of these, 297 projects are operational, implementing VNĐ21.534 trillion and employing over 66,000 workers earning an average monthly income of VNĐ7-9 million.

Clusters have also helped relocate craft village enterprises, reducing pollution and preventing scattered investment. Currently, 19 clusters are levelling land and building infrastructure, while 21 are finalising investment procedures.

However, only 20 of the 74 clusters have centralised wastewater treatment systems.

Under the provincial master plan to 2030, Hưng Yên aims to expand to 117 clusters covering more than 7,000 hectares.

Secretary Nghĩa has called for stronger coordination, timely land clearance, and stricter supervision to resolve bottlenecks and address sluggish or unlawful projects.

He emphasised that infrastructure investors must commit to firm timelines and pursue selective, high-quality investments aligned with the province’s industrial development goals. — VNS

Hưng Yên industrial zones clusters

see also

More on this story

Economy

$5 billion petrochemical complex restarts operations

With total investment exceeding $5 billion, the project includes an olefins plant with an annual capacity of 1.35 million tonnes, three polyolefin plants with a combined annual capacity of 1.4 million tonnes, as well as tanks, port facilities and other supporting infrastructure in Long Sơn Commune, HCM City.
Economy

International fisheries exhibition opens in HCM City

The Vietnam Fisheries International Exhibition (Vietfish 2025), one of Asia’s premier seafood events, opened in HCM City on August 20, showcasing high-quality products, cutting-edge processing technologies and advanced traceability solutions.
Economy

Banking on it as AI pays digital dividends

The explosion of AI is opening up breakthrough opportunities for the Vietnamese banking industry, but a comprehensive strategy is needed to make AI truly become a main driver for the industry’s sustainable development.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom