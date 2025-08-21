Hưng Yên bets on industrial clusters but hurdles remain

HƯNG YÊN — Industrial zones and clusters have become vital engines of economic growth in Hưng Yên Province, yet local leaders acknowledge persistent challenges in infrastructure development, land clearance and investment efficiency.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Hùng Nam noted that some infrastructure investors lack sufficient capacity, causing project delays. He also criticised the broad and unclear business scopes of many registered projects, which undermine their overall effectiveness.

Technical infrastructure weaknesses, poor landscaping and low technological standards in several projects remain serious concerns.

Provincial Party Secretary Nguyễn Hữu Nghĩa identified slow land clearance, incomplete handovers and cumbersome investment procedures as major obstacles. He added that some Party committees and local authorities have not fully supported investors, while certain investors themselves lack the resolve to overcome difficulties.

The Department of Industry and Trade reports that 74 industrial clusters covering 3,900ha have been approved, with 34 already operational. As of July this year, compensation and clearance work is underway for 53 clusters, covering about 1,633ha, with authorities pushing to accelerate construction to boost economic growth.

The People’s Committee has instructed relevant departments and districts to synchronise procedures, speed up land clearance, and help achieve a targeted gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth rate of 10.5 per cent in 2025.

Efforts to reform administration include cutting processing times by 30 per cent, reducing business costs by the same margin, and eliminating one-third of unnecessary regulatory conditions. By year-end, all enterprise-related procedures are expected to be accessible online or via one-stop centres.

Investment attraction has surged, with 467 projects registered across 44 clusters, pledging VNĐ56.816 trillion (US$2.16 billion). Of these, 297 projects are operational, implementing VNĐ21.534 trillion and employing over 66,000 workers earning an average monthly income of VNĐ7-9 million.

Clusters have also helped relocate craft village enterprises, reducing pollution and preventing scattered investment. Currently, 19 clusters are levelling land and building infrastructure, while 21 are finalising investment procedures.

However, only 20 of the 74 clusters have centralised wastewater treatment systems.

Under the provincial master plan to 2030, Hưng Yên aims to expand to 117 clusters covering more than 7,000 hectares.

Secretary Nghĩa has called for stronger coordination, timely land clearance, and stricter supervision to resolve bottlenecks and address sluggish or unlawful projects.

He emphasised that infrastructure investors must commit to firm timelines and pursue selective, high-quality investments aligned with the province’s industrial development goals. — VNS