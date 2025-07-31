Phú Thọ emerges as northern Việt Nam's new high-tech manufacturing hub

HÀ NỘI — As the wave of high-tech investment spreads across northern Việt Nam, the northern province of Phú Thọ is emerging as a new hub for electronics and semiconductor manufacturers.

Launched in May at Thăng Long Industrial Park (formerly in Vĩnh Phúc, now part of Phú Thọ province), the UTI high-tech factory project spans four ha and specialises in producing electronic components. The project has a total investment of VNĐ526.4 billion (US$20 million) and is part of a broader supply chain connected to UTI Group, one of the Republic of Korea's leading high-tech enterprises.

As a strategic partner in this project, CNCTech Group, one of Việt Nam's leading companies in precision engineering and industrial real estate, has played a key role. CNCTech is developing an industrial zone of 500 ha in Phú Thọ and has implemented 15 projects there, with a total investment nearing VNĐ9 trillion. This has helped attract nearly $400 million in FDI.

With a development vision closely tied to infrastructure, supporting industries, as well as talent training, CNCTech is stepping up efforts to build a high-tech ecosystem in Việt Nam. CNCTech sees Phú Thọ as a “piece of the puzzle” in becoming a strategic hub for global tech giants.

CNCTech aims to develop a “comprehensive high-tech industrial park” integrating research, application, and modern production. The goal is to shift away from traditional industrial park models and establish advanced and sustainable industrial ecosystems.

Among UTI’s major partners are Samsung factories in Bắc Ninh and Thái Nguyên provinces. UTI, a major Korean manufacturer of components like camera lens protectors, fingerprint sensors and smartphone screens, already established UTI Vina in Thái Nguyên's Điềm Thuỵ Industrial Park in 2016. This factory currently produces 22 million camera lens protectors and 7.8 million speaker membranes for smartphones per month.

The partnership between CNCTech and UTI is not only an investment deal but also a convergence of strategic visions for developing Việt Nam’s high-tech industries.

Trang Bùi, country head of Cushman & Wakefield Vietnam, said Việt Nam is becoming a key destination for manufacturers and logistics firms thanks to its strategic location, low costs and ready-built infrastructure. Gateway provinces like Phú Thọ are emerging as magnets for foreign investment.

In the first half of 2025, ahead of its merger with Phú Thọ, Vĩnh Phúc approved 18 new foreign investment projects with a total capital of $78 million, along with adjustments to increase capital for 28 ongoing projects by $272 million. This brought total FDI in Vĩnh Phúc to $350 million, equivalent to 103 per cent of that in the same period last year. Domestic investment here also rose sharply, reaching VNĐ2,600 billion in new registrations, equivalent to 153 per cent of the figure a year earlier.

Following the administrative merger of Vĩnh Phúc, Hoà Bình and Phú Thọ into the newly formed Phú Thọ Province, the region is expected to streamline governance and integrate into a unified industrial network, unlocking its development potential. Vĩnh Phúc brings a robust industrial base, Phú Thọ offers rich cultural and tourism resources and Hoà Bình contributes natural advantages, together forming a powerful engine for growth in northern Việt Nam. — VNS