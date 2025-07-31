Politics & Law
Home Economy

Vietnamese, Chinese enterprises enhance logistics connectivity

July 31, 2025 - 12:52
Vietnamese and Chinese enterprises have agreed to establish a new maritime shipping corridor, named “Two Ports, One Route,” directly linking Weifang Port in Shandong province of China with Long An International Port in Tây Ninh province of Việt Nam.
Chairman of the Board of Long An International Port Võ Quốc Huy (left) signs a cooperation agreement with Chinese partner. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese and Chinese enterprises have agreed to establish a new maritime shipping corridor, named “Two Ports, One Route,” directly linking Weifang Port in Shandong Province of China with Long An International Port in Tây Ninh Province of Việt Nam, with the aim of boosting two-way cargo capacity and promoting bilateral trade.

Under a cooperation agreement signed between Long An International Port (Việt Nam), SPG Bohaiwan Port and Bohwa Shipping (China), the three parties will strengthen cooperation in port operations, maritime shipping and logistics services.

Key areas include expanding freight shipping routes, launching container and dry bulk cargo services, integrating international warehousing and providing support services such as customs clearance, finance and insurance. The plan also involves developing a specialised logistics hub for machinery exports and agricultural imports.

The alliance will form an integrated logistics ecosystem, aimed at optimising business costs, enhancing operational efficiency, and promoting a sustainable, green supply chain between Việt Nam and China.

Cui Tiecheng, deputy general director of SPG Bohaiwan Port, expressed his hope that the project will serve as a model of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, facilitating the global export of strategic products from both sides.

Meanwhile, Huỳnh Văn Sơn, vice chairman of the Tây Ninh provincial People’s Committee, emphasised that the establishment of a fixed maritime shipping route will not only accelerate trade promotion but also help reduce logistics costs and enhance the competitiveness of local enterprises.

Strategically located as a southern gateway of Việt Nam, the Long An International Port connects the key economic zones of the Southeast region, HCM City, the Mekong Delta and international shipping routes. The port is capable of accommodating vessels of up to 70,000 DWT and is equipped with a comprehensive logistics infrastructure.

It is among the region’s key logistics centres under development, poised to become a major transshipment hub for southern Việt Nam, contributing to Tây Ninh Province’s and the country’s sustainable economic growth. — VNS

Vietnam - China logistics connectivity

