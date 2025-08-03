Danang Dragons eye top four after convincing win over City Wings

HCM CITY Dragons boosted their playoff hopes with a commanding 87-71 victory over Ho Chi Minh City Wings at Hồ Xuân Hương Gymnasium, continuing to mount pressure on the top teams in the VBA 2025 standings.

It was the third encounter between the two sides this season, and the Dragons – having won both previous matchups – entered as favourites. Yet, the City Wings, now reinforced by 2024 MVP Yevgen Sakhniuk, were eager to rewrite the script.

The hosts made a strong start, outscoring the Dragons 24-20 in the opening quarter thanks to sharp perimeter shooting and effective coordination led by Đậu Trung Kiên.

The visitors faced an early setback as Mai Phước Thịnh exited with injury in the first minute, forcing Huỳnh Andre Minh Triết into early action.

Despite the roster adjustment, the Dragons remained competitive with swift transitions and long-range attempts.

The second quarter saw the City Wings maintain a slight advantage through diverse offensive plays. However, the Dragons increased their drives into the paint through Timothy Simmons and Karachi Edo.

The momentum began to shift when Yevgen Sakhniuk reached his fourth personal foul, limiting his presence on court. The Wings clung on to a narrow 42-40 lead at halftime.

The tide turned decisively in the third period. Sakhniuk was benched for the first half of the quarter and eventually fouled out in the eighth minute, dealing a heavy blow to the Wings’ interior defence and rebounding. Sensing the opportunity, the Dragons launched a surge, flipping the scoreline and establishing a 67-55 lead.

In the final quarter, the Wings tightened their zone defence and leaned heavily on Trần Đăng Khoa’s iso efforts from the wing and beyond the arc. But the lack of a central spark limited their output. Despite tactical adjustments, coach Lê Trần Minh Nghĩa’s side fell short against a well-prepared Danang outfit.

Karachi Edo led all scorers with 27 points and added 18 rebounds, earning Player of the Game.

“Yevgen fouling out was a key turning point,” Edo said post-match. “But more importantly, coach Vinh gave us a great game plan. That preparation made everything – offence and defence – much easier.”

Despite losing a starter to injury in the opening minute, the Dragons displayed composure and depth. Their bench added an impressive 26 points, complementing the starting five’s effort. For the City Wings, Trần Đăng Khoa shone with 27 points, but lacked enough support to mount a late comeback.

Following this result, the standings remain unchanged, with Danang Dragons sitting fifth at 7-6, just one win away from the top four, while the City Wings remain bottom with a 1-14 record. VNS