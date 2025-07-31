Việt Nam top Asian Pencak Silat Silat Championships

HÀ NỘI — Their mission was completed as Việt Nam took top place in the ninth Asian Pencak Silat Championships, which closed on July 30 in Hà Tĩnh Province.

Vietnamese martial artists entered 23 final matches and successfully won 17 gold medals, including both tanding (combat) and seni (performance) events.

Among the champions were Nguyễn Minh Triết (men's 65kg), Lê Văn Toàn (men's 95kg), Trần Văn Vũ (men's over-100kg); Quàng Thị Thu Nghĩa (women's 75kg), Nguyễn Lê Quỳnh Chi (women's 80kg) and Phạm Thị Phương Thuỷ (women's 85kg).

"I am happy and excited to win this title. It is so emotional wearing the national flag and celebrating in the gymnasium," said Chi.

"The victory is a big motivation for me to reach high results in the upcoming tournaments."

Malaysia came second with seven gold medals and Indonesia were third with four gold.

The best female athlete was Vietnamese Trần Thị Kim Loan and Indonesian Canda Protamo was the best male.

“After nearly two weeks here, we found that Hà Tĩnh people were very hospitable and friendly,” said coach Mous Fauzi Khalis of Malaysia.

“Our delegation enjoyed the delicious local dishes. We bought some local specialties and planned to visit the Đồng Lộc T-junction relic before returning home. I hope to have the opportunity to come back here.”

The annual tournament was held from July 24–30, attracting nearly 400 competitors from 10 countries and territories. They competed for 32 sets of medals at the provincial gymnasium.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Hà Tĩnh People's Committee Vice Chairman and head of the organising committee, Dương Tất Thắng, congratulated the athletes for giving their best to achieve top results. They delivered thrilling fights and beautiful performances while also promoting friendship among countries in the region and across the continent.

Titih Hayati, head of the Technical Committee of the World Pencak Silat Federation, said that although this was Việt Nam’s first time hosting, the country demonstrated strong organisational professionalism.

The host extended a warm and friendly welcome, providing well-organised accommodation and transportation that satisfied all participating delegations.

She added that the quality of this year’s tournament was well ensured; the athletes competed with integrity and gave their best efforts, while the referee team conducted the matches fairly and accurately.

All of these factors are important for the province to be considered a host for major tournaments in the future. — VNS