How to give medicine to children: a simple and safe guide for parents

Dr Maria Santos*

Caring for a sick child can be challenging, especially when it comes to managing multiple medications. After a doctor’s visit, parents often return home with several prescriptions, each with different instructions, dosages and schedules.

Knowing how to give medicine to children correctly is key to helping your child recover quickly and safely. Here’s a simple guide to help you safely and confidently give your child the medications they need.

The four 'rights' of medication

To avoid common errors and keep your child safe, remember the four 'rights' when giving medicine. These core principles can help you stay organised and ensure that each medication is used properly.

1. Right medication

Double check the name of each medication every time before use.

Understand what each medicine is for and why your child needs it.

2. Right dose

Ensure you are giving the correct amount.

Use the measuring tool that comes with the medication, such as a syringe, dropper or measuring cup. Never guess the dose or use kitchen spoons, which can vary in size and lead to incorrect amounts.

3. Right time

Give the medication at the correct time of day as prescribed.

Be aware of instructions related to meals (e.g., before or after eating).

Keep track of how long your child should take the medicine.

4. Right way

Understand how the medication should be administered:

Orally (by mouth)

Topically (on the skin)

Drops (eyes, ears or nose)

Rectally (as a suppository)

Helpful tips for managing medications

Create a medication schedule: Write down what to give and when. This helps avoid missed or double doses, especially if more than one person is giving the medications.

Keep a record: Mark off each dose as soon as it’s given. This is especially helpful if more than one person is responsible for giving medication.

Watch for side effects: Stop the medication and contact your doctor if you notice any unusual symptoms.

Ask about alternatives: If your child refuses or struggles with medication, ask your doctor if there are alternative forms or options.

Daily medication checklist

A daily checklist showing how to give medicine to children correctly, including timing, dosage and method of administration can be very useful.

You can print multiple copies of this table to use over several days. You can also change the time columns to AM/PM or specific times (e.g., 6am / 6pm) to suit your child’s routine.

Using a chart like this simplifies how to give medicine to children and avoids confusion.

Don’t hesitate to ask

If anything is unclear about the medications your child has been prescribed, don’t be afraid to ask your doctor or pharmacist. Your questions are important and can help keep your child safe and on the road to recovery. – Family Medical Practice

*Dr Maria Santos is a General Paediatrician at Family Medical Practice Hanoi, with years of experience caring for children in both school and hospital settings. Originally from the Philippines, she is fluent in English and Filipino, and is well regarded for her gentle approach and ability to connect with both children and parents.

