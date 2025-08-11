Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

How to give medicine to children: a simple and safe guide for parents

August 11, 2025 - 08:40
How to give medicine to children safely and effectively: Learn 5 tips to reduce stress, increase cooperation, and ensure your child takes medicine correctly every time..

Dr Maria Santos*

Caring for a sick child can be challenging, especially when it comes to managing multiple medications. After a doctor’s visit, parents often return home with several prescriptions, each with different instructions, dosages and schedules. 

Knowing how to give medicine to children correctly is key to helping your child recover quickly and safely. Here’s a simple guide to help you safely and confidently give your child the medications they need. 

Double checking the medication name and instructions is an essential step in giving medicine to children safely. — Photo canvas.com

The four 'rights' of medication

To avoid common errors and keep your child safe, remember the four 'rights' when giving medicine. These core principles can help you stay organised and ensure that each medication is used properly.

1. Right medication

  • Double check the name of each medication every time before use.

  • Understand what each medicine is for and why your child needs it.

2. Right dose

  • Ensure you are giving the correct amount.

  • Use the measuring tool that comes with the medication, such as a syringe, dropper or measuring cup. Never guess the dose or use kitchen spoons, which can vary in size and lead to incorrect amounts.

3. Right time

  • Give the medication at the correct time of day as prescribed.

  • Be aware of instructions related to meals (e.g., before or after eating).

  • Keep track of how long your child should take the medicine.

4. Right way

Understand how the medication should be administered:

  • Orally (by mouth)

  • Topically (on the skin)

  • Drops (eyes, ears or nose)

  • Rectally (as a suppository)

Helpful tips for managing medications

  • Create a medication schedule: Write down what to give and when. This helps avoid missed or double doses, especially if more than one person is giving the medications.

  • Keep a record: Mark off each dose as soon as it’s given. This is especially helpful if more than one person is responsible for giving medication.

  • Watch for side effects: Stop the medication and contact your doctor if you notice any unusual symptoms.

  • Ask about alternatives: If your child refuses or struggles with medication, ask your doctor if there are alternative forms or options.

Daily medication checklist  

An example of a daily checklist showing how to give medicine to children correctly, including timing, dosage and method of administration. — Photo canvas.com

A daily checklist showing how to give medicine to children correctly, including timing, dosage and method of administration can be very useful.

You can print multiple copies of this table to use over several days. You can also change the time columns to AM/PM or specific times (e.g., 6am / 6pm) to suit your child’s routine.

Using a chart like this simplifies how to give medicine to children and avoids confusion.

Don’t hesitate to ask

If anything is unclear about the medications your child has been prescribed, don’t be afraid to ask your doctor or pharmacist. Your questions are important and can help keep your child safe and on the road to recovery.  – Family Medical Practice 

Dr Maria Santos  — Photo courtesy of Family Medical Practice

*Dr Maria Santos is a General Paediatrician at Family Medical Practice Hanoi, with years of experience caring for children in both school and hospital settings. Originally from the Philippines, she is fluent in English and Filipino, and is well regarded for her gentle approach and ability to connect with both children and parents.

FMP Healthcare Group operates medical centres in major cities including HCM City, Hà Nội and Đà Nẵng, offering consultations with international doctors, check-up centres and emergency ambulance services.

Visit FMP Hà Nội 24/7 at 298I Kim Mã, Ba Đình, Hà Nội.

To book an appointment, please call (024).3843.0748, chat via Whatsapp, Viber or Zalo on +84.944.43.1919 or email hanoi@vietnammedicalpractice.com.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Thread & paints

Embroidery and painting are often seen as distinct art forms, each with its own history and techniques. Yet, in the hands of artisan Nguyễn Thị Hằng, these two crafts come together to create breathtaking works that blur the lines between thread and paint. Let’s explore Hang’s creative journey, her unique techniques and the community she inspires through her art.
Life & Style

Từ Vân villagers display flag-making pride

The village’s skilled craftsmen have made millions of these flags for special occasions, including those that flew over Ba Đình Square on September 2, 1945, when President Hồ Chí Minh read the Declaration of Independence.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom