Từ Vân villagers display flag-making pride

As Việt Nam prepares to celebrate its 80th National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2025), the village of Từ Vân on the outskirts of Hà Nội is once again busy crafting the iconic red flags with yellow stars – symbols of deep national pride.

Located just 30km south of the central capital, Từ Vân Village was famous since the 16th century for embroidery and cloth weaving. In August 1945, the Vietnamese revolutionaries asked tailors in the village to make yellow star red flags of the Việt Nam League for Independence in preparation for an uprising against the French and Japanese. This historic moment marked the establishment of the flag-making tradition in the village, which has been preserved ever since.

The village’s skilled craftsmen have made millions of these flags for special occasions, including those that flew over Ba Đình Square on September 2, 1945, when President Hồ Chí Minh read the Declaration of Independence.

Currently, not many families in the village still make such flags. However, for those that do, the trade provides them a steady income and a chance to demonstrate their patriotism and national pride.

Although making the flags does not require much skill, the artisans need to be meticulous enough in their work to make sure each one accords with state regulations. Each step, therefore, requires thorough attention.

National flags made by Từ Vân villagers are sold in shops throughout Việt Nam. VNS