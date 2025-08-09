Từ Vân villagers display flag-making pride

|The precision in individual stitches in embroidery, sewing and tailoring helps make high quality embroidery on flags.
As Việt Nam prepares to celebrate its 80th National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2025), the village of Từ Vân on the outskirts of Hà Nội is once again busy crafting the iconic red flags with yellow stars – symbols of deep national pride.
Located just 30km south of the central capital, Từ Vân Village was famous since the 16th century for embroidery and cloth weaving. In August 1945, the Vietnamese revolutionaries asked tailors in the village to make yellow star red flags of the Việt Nam League for Independence in preparation for an uprising against the French and Japanese. This historic moment marked the establishment of the flag-making tradition in the village, which has been preserved ever since.
The village’s skilled craftsmen have made millions of these flags for special occasions, including those that flew over Ba Đình Square on September 2, 1945, when President Hồ Chí Minh read the Declaration of Independence.
Currently, not many families in the village still make such flags. However, for those that do, the trade provides them a steady income and a chance to demonstrate their patriotism and national pride.
Although making the flags does not require much skill, the artisans need to be meticulous enough in their work to make sure each one accords with state regulations. Each step, therefore, requires thorough attention.
National flags made by Từ Vân villagers are sold in shops throughout Việt Nam. VNS
|The fabric used to make national flags is muslin from neighbouring La Khê Village in Hà Đông Ward. Other parts of the flag come from Triều Khúc Village.
|Từ Vân's artisans have also created various types of flags for festivals and celebrations.
In many families in the village, there are three or four generations of national flag makers.
|The craft of embroidering and sewing national flags is still preserved and developed by generations of Từ Vân villagers. VNA/VNS Photos
|Apart from hand embroideries, people in Tu Van Village make different kinds of products for multiple festive events..
It normally takes two or three days to finish embroidering a flag. For beginners, it can take up to a week.
|National flag making is a pride of local people and helps them have stable income.
A workshop in Từ Vân Village is seen busy at making the national flags and banners in preparation for the upcoming National Day.
|it’s necessary to choose good fabric and then cut it to the flag’s dimensions. There are several steps, but the most important step is matching the star to the flag.
|Communist party and national flags are for new academic years, National Day celebrations. Red banners and posters are also produced for major festivals and holidays.