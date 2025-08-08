Empowering beauty: Miss Universe Business 2025 kicks off sixth season in Singapore

SINGAPORE — The sixth edition of the Miss Universe Business 2025 pageant has officially launched, with the grand finale set to take place on September 15 in Singapore. This year’s competition will see around 30 female entrepreneurs vying for the crown in a contest that celebrates the intelligence, leadership and social commitment of modern businesswomen.

According to the organisers, a special training and selection programme will run from September 1 to 10 in Singapore. Contestants will undergo intensive sessions in presentation skills, public speaking, personal branding and community engagement activities.

The competition continues to uphold its mission of honouring the beauty of intellect, business acumen and philanthropic spirit. This year’s edition expands its practical activities and content, encouraging participants to demonstrate their roles and voices as impactful leaders in society.

Organisers hope the pageant will also act as a bridge, connecting the domestic and international business communities while promoting cultural exchange, global trade relations and corporate social responsibility.

Annie Nguyễn, the reigning Miss Peace Business World 2025, will serve as head judge for this season. With her experience and presence as a successful entrepreneur, she is expected to offer valuable insights and inspire contestants throughout their journey.

“We don’t just evaluate contestants based on charisma or stage performance. We are also looking for leadership mindset, the ability to inspire others and a strong sense of social responsibility,” said Nguyễn at a press conference held in HCM City.

“A modern businesswoman must possess a balance of intelligence, strength and compassion.”

Joining the judging panel this year are Miss Supranational 2013 Mutya Johanna Datul from the Philippines, model and runner-up Vũ Linh and singer Anh Quân Idol, along with various international guests and Vietnamese artists. Miss Jennifer Ly has been appointed as the official ambassador and promotional face of the pageant.

According to Trương Thị Thu Trang, head of the organising committee and Chairwoman of TPA Entertainment, Miss Universe Business is more than just a beauty pageant — it is a transformative journey for women entrepreneurs to unlock their full potential.

“We aim to empower women to be confident, strong and passionate about their dreams,” she said. “This is also a platform to foster business connections between Vietnamese entrepreneurs and international partners, especially among overseas Vietnamese business communities.”

Making his debut as a judge at Miss Universe Business, model and pageant runner-up Vũ Linh said that he was particularly moved by the contestants’ dedication to community causes.

“As a judge, I will focus on three core qualities: presence, individual strength and commitment to the community. A truly beautiful entrepreneur is not only defined by appearance or performance, but by independent thinking, the ability to connect with others and the drive to create positive social impact,” he said.

The finale will crown a new Miss Universe Business, along with runners-up and several subsidiary titles. With a total prize value of more than VNĐ2.5 billion (nearly US$96,000), the awards aim to honour not just physical beauty, but also personal achievements, leadership capacity and community contributions of the participating women. — VNS