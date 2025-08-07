World Police Music Festival 2025 to bring global bands to Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Eleven bands representing eight nations will converge in Hà Nội for the World Police Music Festival 2025, scheduled for August 9 to 10.

Organised by the Ministry of Public Security, the event marks two major milestones – the 80th anniversary of the Traditional Day of the People's Public Security Forces and the 20th anniversary of All People's Day for National Security Protection.

The festival aims to foster artistic and cultural exchange, while deepening international appreciation for national identity, societal values and the missions of law enforcement agencies, especially those of the Vietnamese People's Police and their counterparts around the globe.

Beyond the performances, the festival serves as a platform to present Việt Nam’s image on the international stage. It highlights the country’s readiness to build lasting partnerships and contribute actively as a responsible member of the global community. Through the event, Việt Nam reinforces the presence of its public security sector and supports the broader recognition of police forces worldwide.

This year's lineup includes two Vietnamese ensembles from the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of National Defence. Russia will send two groups, one from the Ministry of Emergency Situations and another from the National Guard.

Audiences in Hà Nội can also enjoy the sounds of Japan’s Tokyo Police Band and traditional Festival Drum group, alongside performances by police and military bands from Laos, Cambodia, Algeria, Saudi Arabia and China’s Beijing Police Band.

The festivities begin at 8am on August 9, with bands parading and performing around Hoàn Kiếm Lake, providing open-air entertainment for both residents and visitors.

In addition to musical showcases, the People's Public Security Force will stage several dynamic displays. Highlights include a massive ensemble of 1,000 drummers from the Public Security Drum Troupe and the People's Police Academy, mounted demonstrations by the Mobile Police Command’s cavalry units and precision motorcade performances by officers from the Guard Command and the Traffic Police Department.

The festival culminates with a grand wind instrument concert at the Hồ Gươm Theatre on the evening of August 10, bringing together all participating bands in a shared celebration of music and unity. — VNS