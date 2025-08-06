First game show featuring AI to air on national television

HÀ NỘI — The first game show centred around artificial intelligence (AI) will be aired on Việt Nam National Television (VTV) starting in September, creating a new playground for the technology community across the country.

VTV will broadcast the programme, titled AI Thực Chiến (Battle AI), on multiple platforms, including television, digital services and social networks.

"We're not only creating an attractive television show, but also building a comprehensive ecosystem," said head of VTV's Science and Education Department Nguyễn Thu Hà at a press conference in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

"The game show will bring AI closer to life. This is a strategic cooperation between VTV, the Government's data management agencies and leading technology experts, demonstrating Việt Nam's strong commitment to mastering technology and opening up a prosperous digital future."

The game show is designed with a unique format combining entertainment, technology and education. Organisers welcome all students, programmers, researchers and workers at technology start-ups aged 18 and above to register online this month.

From September to October, a jury panel will select the 12 best teams for the semi-final round. The teams will have four weeks to develop and optimise Vietnamese AI platforms, and they will gather in Hà Nội to compete and demonstrate their ability.

The final round will see the three best teams and one team with the highest votes from television viewers compete directly in a 'Gala Night'.

Winners will receive cash prizes valued at billions of đồng, as well as access to AI and data training courses from the National Data Centre and National Data Association.

A grand prize of a US$1 million scholarship for study abroad will also be awarded to the winner of the final. The winning team will also have chance to work at Techcombank with a pledge to be supported in their careers.

The game show aims to discover and nurture technology talents in developing Vietnamese AI core technology, promoting the AI ecosystem and helping to realise the goals of the National Digital Transformation Strategy.

According to the organisers, this is the first time Vietnamese technology experts have designed a game show format to be all about AI application capabilities and Generative AI.

VTV channel 2 will air the first episode on September 27.