Việt Nam invited as guest of honour at Algeria’s Imedghassen International Film Festival

ALGIERS — Việt Nam is invited as a guest of honour at the fifth Imedghassen International Film Festival in Batna, Algeria, from September 10-16.

In its August 24 edition, the daily newspaper El Moudjahid featured a prominent article highlighting the growth of Vietnamese cinema, while expressing confidence that the Vietnamese films participating in the upcoming festival will offer Algerian audiences an opportunity to discover a cinema rich in humanity, poetic expression, and deeply rooted in the nation’s history.

According to the author, the selection of Việt Nam as the guest of honour is no accident, as Algeria and Vietnam share a history of struggles for freedom, marked by values of resistance and dignity.

By highlighting Vietnamese cinema, the festival offers a space for dialogue that goes beyond the artistic sphere to embrace memory and friendship between the two countries' people.

During this edition, Algerian audiences will be able to discover award-winning films, retrospectives, and contemporary creations that showcase the diversity of Vietnamese cinema. These screenings will be accompanied by discussions to deepen understanding of this unique cinema. — VNA/VNS