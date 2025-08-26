Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Stamped with pride Việt Nam marks 80 years of independence

August 26, 2025 - 12:05
The stamp features a graphic design with the bold colours of the national flag, symbolising the nation’s unity and unwavering will.
A ceremony to release a special postage stamp set marking the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam's National Day. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu

HÀ NỘI — A striking new postage stamp set has been unveiled to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025), marking a historic milestone for the nation.

The release, announced by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST), celebrates the enduring significance of the national occasion with a carefully designed set consisting of one stamp and one block.

The stamp features the national flag alongside a portrait of President Hồ Chí Minh at its centre, stirring a profound patriotic sentiment: “Our nation, our people, and our land gave birth to President Hồ Chí Minh, the great national hero, bring glory to our nation, our people, and our land.”

Director of the Postal Department, under the MST, Lã Hoàng Trung, speaks at the event. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu . 

According to the Director of the Postal Department under the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST), Lã Hoàng Trung, the stamp is designed in a graphic style, with the bold colours of the sacred national flag, symbolising the willpower and unity of the entire nation.

The block features the National Emblem of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam and the map of the Vietnamese Fatherland – the S-shaped land embracing the East Sea, with the Hoàng Sa (Paracel Islands), Trường Sa (Spratly Islands) and Phú Quốc Island like shimmering gems in the ocean.

The stamp is designed with non-bleed edges and measures 32 x 43mm, while the souvenir sheet measures 80 x 100mm, with face values of VNĐ4,000 (US$0.15) and VNĐ19,000, respectively.

Designed by artist Nguyễn Du of the Vietnam Post Corporation, the set is available nationwide at provincial and municipal post offices and transaction points from August 26 to June 30, 2027. VNS

VNA exhibition space to showcase its 80-year journey accompanying nation

According to the General Director, the highlight of the booth is a central globe symbolising the VNA’s information ecosystem and its aspiration for deeper international integration. The globe features images of reporters at home and abroad, alongside multimedia and multi-platform products reflecting the VNA’s pioneering role in digital technology.

