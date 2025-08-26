Stamped with pride Việt Nam marks 80 years of independence

HÀ NỘI — A striking new postage stamp set has been unveiled to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025), marking a historic milestone for the nation.

The release, announced by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST), celebrates the enduring significance of the national occasion with a carefully designed set consisting of one stamp and one block.

The stamp features the national flag alongside a portrait of President Hồ Chí Minh at its centre, stirring a profound patriotic sentiment: “Our nation, our people, and our land gave birth to President Hồ Chí Minh, the great national hero, bring glory to our nation, our people, and our land.”

According to the Director of the Postal Department under the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST), Lã Hoàng Trung, the stamp is designed in a graphic style, with the bold colours of the sacred national flag, symbolising the willpower and unity of the entire nation.

The block features the National Emblem of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam and the map of the Vietnamese Fatherland – the S-shaped land embracing the East Sea, with the Hoàng Sa (Paracel Islands), Trường Sa (Spratly Islands) and Phú Quốc Island like shimmering gems in the ocean.

The stamp is designed with non-bleed edges and measures 32 x 43mm, while the souvenir sheet measures 80 x 100mm, with face values of VNĐ4,000 (US$0.15) and VNĐ19,000, respectively.

Designed by artist Nguyễn Du of the Vietnam Post Corporation, the set is available nationwide at provincial and municipal post offices and transaction points from August 26 to June 30, 2027. VNS