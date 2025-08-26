Việt Nam's first global English-language TV channel ready to broadcast

HÀ NỘI Việt Nam is ready for its close-up. On September 7, Vietnam Today, the country’s first international English-language television channel, will officially go live — opening a fresh window for global audiences to experience the nation beyond the headlines.

Promising more than just pretty pictures and travel clips, the channel aims to reshape perceptions by presenting a vivid, contemporary and objective view of modern Việt Nam — from its cultural heritage to its fast-evolving digital economy.

Broadcasting 24/7, Vietnam Today will deliver content across television and digital platforms with multi-language subtitles tailored for each region it reaches. With a focus on quality and accessibility, the channel hopes to meet the growing demand for trustworthy, engaging coverage of Việt Nam’s transformation.

Launched by national broadcaster Việt Nam Television (VTV), the channel will feature a diverse lineup: politics and current affairs in Vietnam 360 and The Point, business news in Daily Biz and culture and tourism through Culture Mosaic and Amazing Vietnam. Other shows will explore innovation, digital transformation and environmental issues.

“It will be a connecting platform to promote the national brand and image to the world,” Đỗ Đức Hoàng, deputy general director of VTV, said. “Through this, Vietnam Today contributes to expanding international cooperation, creating a bridge between Việt Nam and the global community and affirming the country’s position and prestige in the international arena.”

The channel aims to serve a wide international audience: policymakers and researchers seeking reliable data, investors eyeing new opportunities, tourists planning their next destination and members of the Vietnamese diaspora eager to stay connected to their homeland.

Vietnam Today is designed to challenge outdated stereotypes. The channel will present Việt Nam as a peaceful, forward-looking and stable nation — one that proudly preserves its traditions while embracing innovation and global integration.

With content grounded in accurate information and creative communication, VTV says the new service will reflect Việt Nam’s values and its people — youthful, resilient and ready to engage with the world.

Programming will be available across platforms including OTT (over-the-top) applications and DTT (digital terrestrial television) networks, with initial audiences in the Americas, Europe, Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar. Starting in 2026, VTV plans to expand distribution through global partnerships and television service providers, aligning with Việt Nam’s foreign policy goals.

Distribution will be adapted to suit regional broadcasting methods — from satellite and cable to IPTV, OTT, and programme exchange — to ensure content is easily and effectively delivered to viewers across borders.

In the age of digital diplomacy, Vietnam Today marks a timely and strategic step for the country, placing Việt Nam’s story in its own voice on the global stage — a story of resilience, culture and connection. VNS