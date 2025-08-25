Iconic Mexican food fiesta heads south to HCM City

HCM CITY – Food fanatics in HCM City are looking forward to celebrating the city’s vibrant taco scene at the Saigon Taco Fest 2025 on August 30 at Creo Customs in An Khánh Ward.

The one-day event is launched by Hanoi Events, the organiser behind Hà Nội’s most talked-about Taco Festival, and Naco Taco joint.

It is where six of Saigon’s best taco spots gather, offering the essence of Mexican food in one place, from smoky al pastor to crispy fish tacos.

The vendors include Bánh Mì Tây-Shawarma-Шаурмаwill, Mamacita Thảo Điền, Cielito Lindo Vietnam, Taco Del Sol, The Taco King, and Naco Taco.

Besides fueling themselves, visitors can also vote in the showdown for Saigon’s Best Taco, enjoy live bands and DJs, and immerse themselves in the lively fiesta atmosphere.

Mexican Ambassador to Việt Nam Alejandro Negrín told the press conference that “cuisine is among the strongest links that tie people of different cultural backgrounds together, which is true regarding the bilateral relationship between Mexico and Việt Nam.”

“To celebrate the two countries’ 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, Saigon Taco Fest connects the people and the culture and reinforces a stronger rapport in the most ‘delicious’ and exciting manner,” he said.

Octavio Muñoz, co-founder of NacoTaco and grand winner of Hanoi Taco Fest 2025, said his team is excited to bring their award-winning tacos and their special creation, Pulpo Inferno, to the south.

“This festival not only celebrates taco but also showcases the creativity and bold elements of Mexican cuisine,” he stressed.

The Saigon Taco Festival is family-friendly, with tickets available at hanoi-events.com.

Traditional Mexican cuisine is recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity for its diversity and delicacy.

Mexican food has been gaining more popularity in Việt Nam, especially in recent years, with the appearance of many restaurants, pop-ups, and festivals.

Events like the upcoming Saigon Taco Festival are expected to highlight and bring the bold cuisine and culture of Mexico closer to Vietnamese people. – VNS