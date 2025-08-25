HCM City to host 1st Rice Noodles Festival

HCM CITY — The inaugural Sợi Gạo Việt (Vietnamese Rice Noodles) Festival will take place from October 16-19 at September 23 Park in HCM City’s Bến Thành Ward.

The event, with the theme “Delicious dishes from rice vermicelli”, will feature around 150 booths displaying various types of rice noodles, rice flour, processed spices and delicious dishes with rice vermicelli and other types of rice noodles.

It is aimed at promoting Vietnamese cuisine and attract tourists.

Major activities of the festival include a record-setting programme of 100 delicious dishes made from rice noodles, a culinary competition, a culinary exchange programme between artists, chefs and food lovers, and a traditional craft demonstration.

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, Nguyễn Thị Khánh, President of the HCM City Tourism Association, said visitors will have a chance to enjoy a wide variety of dishes with rice vermicelli from different regions in the country such as bún chả (vermicelli with grilled pork) in Hà Nội, bún cá rô đồng (vermicelli with climbing perch fish) in Hải Phòng, bún mắm (fermented fish soup with vermicelli) in Cần Thơ, bún nước lèo (vermicelli with special broth made with special fish sauce) in Sóc Trăng, and bún cá (fish soup with vermicelli) in Nha Trang.

In addition, many enticing dishes made from rice noodles such as hủ tiếu (rice noodle soup), phở (beef noodle soup), and bánh tằm (steamed cassava cake) will be introduced at the event.

Visitors can learn about the production process of rice noodles, and interact with culinary experts.

The event, co-organised by the HCM City Tourism Association and HCM City Journalists Association, is expected to become a highlight in the series of cultural and tourism events in the city. —VNS