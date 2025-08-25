Việt Nam targets 25 mln foreign arrivals, pushes ‘green travel’ branding

THANH HÓA — Việt Nam’s tourism associations, led by Việt Nam Tourism Association (VITA), gathered in the central province of Thanh Hoá on August 23 to devise a coordinated action plan to meet government targets and elevate the country’s profile as a global travel destination.

Under the Resolution 226/NQ-CP, issued on August 5, the Government set a target of welcoming 25 million foreign tourists and 150 million domestic travellers in 2025. VITA Chairman Vũ Thế Bình called the goal “a heavy but promising task,” urging the industry to swiftly pool resources, craft actionable plans, and act on them aggressively.

Bình pressed tourism businesses, workers, and enthusiasts to collaborate, innovate, and drive growth to meet the expectations of the Party and Government.

Phùng Quang Thắng, Chairman of the Việt Nam Green Tourism Sub-Association, pushed for a pivot to sustainability, urging travel firms, hotels, and destinations to embrace greener practices. He urged building momentum around the VITA GREEN brand to establish it as Việt Nam's international green tourism label.

Foreign tourists, drawn to urban hubs like HCM City, Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng, and Nha Trang, have left many provinces languishing with just 5-10 per cent of visitor traffic. To lure high-spending travelers in segments like MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions), resorts, and sports tourism, Vice Chairman of the Hà Nội Tourism Association Nguyễn Tiến Đạt said it’s time to focus on cultural preservation and green tourism products. Inter-provincial collaboration, he insisted, is vital to create unique products that keep visitors around longer and spending more.

Cao Trí Dũng Chairman of the Đà Nẵng Tourism Association, offered a complementary perspective, urging localities, urging localities to build breakthrough product ecosystems and forge ties with leading global travel operators. He pushed for stronger tourism diplomacy, particularly with visa-exempt countries, to fuel international arrivals.

VITA Secretary General Vũ Quốc Trí stressed that long-term sustainability hinges on “VITA Green” as an international label on the world tourism map. To achieve this, the association will work with 34 local tourism associations and businesses to build new products, improve service quality, and train the workforce. It also plans to boost international marketing, while honouring industry excellence through the 2025 VITA Awards and special honours for culinary, baking, and beverage artisans. — VNA/VNS