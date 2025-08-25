‘National concerts’ strike a chord with young audiences

HCM CITY Once considered too formal to captivate young audiences, Việt Nam’s patriotic art programmes, now rebranded by the youth as ‘national concerts’, are enjoying a renaissance, selling out venues and drawing tens of thousands with their modern staging and vibrant mix of tradition and innovation.

Art programmes with a political message, often tied to major national holidays, have long been seen as less appealing to younger audiences.

Many people believe the solemn rituals, formal performance styles, and familiar revolutionary songs are hard to connect with modern crowds.

Yet in recent times, these shows have repeatedly sold out, drawing tens of thousands of spectators.

In the first half of August, a series of “national concerts” took place, forming a special chain of cultural and musical events such as Tổ Quốc Trong Tim (The Fatherland in Our Hearts), Tự Hào Là Người Việt Nam (Proud to Be Vietnamese), Hà Nội - Từ mùa thu lịch sử 1945 (Hà Nội - From the Historic Autumn of 1945), and V Concert - Rạng rỡ Việt Nam (V Concert - Radiant Việt Nam).

More shows highly anticipated by audiences include 8Wonder 2025 (August 23 at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre), Việt Nam Trong Tôi (Việt Nam in Me, August 26 at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre), Sáng Mãi Khát Vọng Việt Nam (The Everlasting Aspiration of Việt Nam, August 31 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center), and Điều Còn Mãi (The Eternal, September 2 at Mỹ Đình National Stadium).

The appearance of so many “national concerts” within the same period has turned this season into a festival celebrating patriotic music.

What stands out most in these concerts today is the change in how they are staged.

Whereas in the past they leaned heavily on formality, now they are meticulously produced with state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, and large-scale stages rivaling those of international music festivals.

The blend of tradition and modernity creates a fresh experience: anthems are given “new clothes” by mixing with rock, rap, and contemporary folk; veteran performers share the stage with trending young singers.

This fusion bridges the generation gap, allowing young audiences to find resonance in their performances.

At the same time, advanced stage technology transforms each concert into a world-class show, captivating both the ears and the eyes.

Another key factor behind the popularity of these “national concerts” is the sense of community they foster.

When tens of thousands of people sing together songs like Tiến Bước Dưới Quân Kỳ (Advance Under the Army Banner), Lên Đàng (Marching Forward), or Việt Nam ơi (Oh Việt Nam), the festive atmosphere becomes a collective experience, stirring profound national pride.

These concerts are no longer just musical events but moments where the public comes together to share meaningful emotions, especially poignant as the country prepares to mark the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2. VNS