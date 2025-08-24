Exhibition highlights photographers’ love of sea, islands

CÀ MAU — A photo exhibition highlighting photographers’ love and pride of Việt Nam’s sea and islands is opening in Cà Mau Province.

The exhibition, themed “Tình Yêu Biển, Đảo Quê Hương” (Love of the Country’s Seas and Islands), is co-organised by the Cà Mau Union of Literature and Arts Association and the HCM City Photography Association to celebrate the 80th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19, 1945-2025) and National Day (September 2, 1945-2025).

The exhibition displays 272 photos taken in the city and Cà Mau by photographers such as Đoàn Hoài Trung, Huỳnh Lâm, Trần Thị Thu Đông, Phan Thanh Cường, and Trần Ngọc Lâm.

The showcase includes aerial photos capturing the beauty of Trường Sa (Spratly) Archipelago and the daily activities of the soldiers at DK1 Platform who are protecting the country’s sovereignty over the sea and islands.

The photos feature the life of soldiers and people in Len Đao, An Bang and Đá Bạc Islands in Trường Sa.

The exhibition also introduces works highlighting the natural landscape of Cà Mau, particularly Cà Mau Cape, the southernmost point of Việt Nam.

Đoàn Hoài Trung, chairman of the city Photography Association, said all the photos reflect the photographers’ enthusiasm and love of the country’s sea and islands. Each photo evokes emotions through images of national flags flying on the islands, naval soldiers standing guard day and night, and fishermen on offshore fishing vessels.

He emphasised that the exhibition expresses not only artistic values but also educates young generations about patriotism and responsibility for protecting the country’s sovereignty over the sea and islands.

The exhibition lasts until September 5 at Hùng Vương Square in Bạc Liêu Ward. – VNS