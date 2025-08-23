Numerous activities to take place at Việt Nam Exposition Centre on National Day celebration

HÀ NỘI A series of outstanding activities will take place at the Việt Nam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Hà Nội's Đông Anh Commune during the historical celebration of the 80th anniversary of the National Day (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2025).

The activities, especially the major National Achievements Exhibition, were announced at a press conference held on August 22 by the Central Steering Committee for the major celebrations of the important national historical events in three years (2023-2025).

The exhibition, making the 80th anniversary of the National Day, will not only highlight Việt Nam’s key attainments but also reflect the country’s strategic vision for future development.

Speaking at the press conference, Permanent Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Lê Hải Bình, said the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST) was assigned by the Government to host the National Achievements Exhibition with the theme "80 years of the journey of Independence - Freedom - Happiness."

"The event which will take place from August 28 to September 5 and be live broadcasted on national television channels, is a particularly important among others to highlight the 80th anniversary of National Day," he said.

“It offers not only a chance for viewers to admire various artifacts, images and documents but also a space to display the country's outstanding achievements over the past 80 years. Therefore, every citizen, especially the young generation, can revive historical moments, understand more about the value of independence, freedom as well as the aspirations, will and intelligence of Việt Nam."

Meanwhile, MoCST Deputy Minister Tạ Quang Đông said the exhibition is held on a national large scale as a major event that has never had before.

It attracts the participation of many sectors, ministries, organisations, 34 provinces and cities, businesses, strategic partner countries and diplomatic units etc.

The exhibition features achievements in various fields: industry-technology, investment-trade, agriculture-rural development, security-defence, foreign affairs, health, education, culture, sports and tourism, while also showcasing national culture, tradition, abundant resources and products from across the country, as well as representative architectural works from past to present.

Various display zones will be organised, creating a rich "journey of experiences" for visitors to understand more about the history, culture, socio-economy and development of the country.

In particular, the exhibition includes art performance spaces and international displaying zones showcasing 12 cultural industries with the theme Hội Nhập và Sáng Tạo (Integration and Creativity).

The zone themed Việt Nam và Thế Giới (Việt Nam and the World) hosted by the diplomatic sector and embassies is also a highlight of the event.

All the activities are held to depict Việt Nam with its "dynamic development journey," while opening the door to integrate with "international friends."

The deputy culture minister affirmed that up to now, the preparation for the event is on schedule with a new point that many displaying spaces have been installed with digital technology and 3D maps so that people and tourists can easily search for information.

"It is expected that more than 3,000 guests will attend the opening of the exhibition," Đông said.

Each unit will have a display space to showcase their outstanding achievements. Most of the booths have been applied with technological facilities including modern projection technology and 3D maps.

"I am sure this is a very large exhibition, meeting the inquiries about content, scale and aesthetics," he claimed.

The event is open to the public free of charge. Visitors will have the opportunity to participate in art programmes, watch films, attend seminars, exchange ideas with artists and prominent figures, and enjoy traditional and modern cultural-artistic activities.

"Here, we focus on introducing the most prominent achievements that bring great benefits for the sector, such as game shows, fashion, performances, cinema... In particular, at the exhibition, we have a virtual gallery, a 200-seat cinema room serving the best films for free to the audience. In addition, on this occasion, we also organise talkshows and dialogues with the participation of famous actors and artists," Đông revealed.

Covering an area of nearly 90 hectares in Hà Nội's Đông Anh Commune, the Việt Nam National Exhibition Centre which was officially inaugurated on August 19, is the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia and one of the largest in the world.

Construction began at the end of August 2024, and by the end of June 2025, the two main components - the Kim Quy Exhibition Hall and outdoor exhibition area - had been substantially completed.

The city's transportation sector has been assigned to prioritise specific traffic and bus routes to serve people and tourists visiting the centre during the exhibition. VNS



