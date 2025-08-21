Politics & Law
Painting the town red

August 21, 2025 - 17:01
In these historic days of August and September, streets and alleyways across Việt Nam are adorned with vibrant red flags bearing yellow stars, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the National Day (September 2). Hanoi citizens gather to capture the moments of patriotism and pride.

