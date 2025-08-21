Painting the town red

In these historic days of August and September, streets and alleyways across Việt Nam are adorned with vibrant red flags bearing yellow stars, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the National Day (September 2). Hanoi citizens gather to capture the moments of patriotism and pride.
A series of special exhibitions is underway at the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel heritage site in Hà Nội to mark the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2025) and National Day (September 2, 1945–2025).
Three Đà Nẵng tourism brand passports – ‘Food Tour’, ‘Heritage’ and ‘Green Tour’ – with 60,000 paper and online copies have been issued in a mega sale programme for travellers visiting the beach hub between August and October.