Supertalent struts into Việt Nam fashion spotlight

HÀ NỘI — Supertalent World Group and the Việt Nam Association for Industrial Culture Development (VCIDA) have announced a groundbreaking strategic partnership to bring the prestigious Supertalent of the World Fashion Awards to Việt Nam for the first time.

This multi-year collaboration is set to transform the country’s cultural landscape, elevate its global standing and ignite unprecedented growth in its fashion, tourism and investment sectors.

The landmark agreement, formalised in a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), marks a shared commitment to promoting Việt Nam’s rich cultural heritage on the world stage. Over the next three years, the Supertalent of the World Fashion Awards will host two seasons annually in Việt Nam, each promising to be a spectacular celebration of creativity, innovation and international collaboration.

“VCIDA is honoured to collaborate with Supertalent World Group and bring this extraordinary event to Việt Nam," said People’s Artist Vương Duy Biên, Chairman of VCIDA.

"As an artist and a former cultural management official, I recognise the immense potential of this strategic collaboration to elevate Việt Nam’s cultural standing on the world stage," Biên said. "This partnership represents a significant investment in our creative industries, offering unparalleled opportunities for Vietnamese talent to connect with global audiences and contribute to our nation's economic growth and cultural enrichment.

"We are committed to working closely with Supertalent to ensure that this event becomes a resounding success and a catalyst for sustainable growth."

Founder & CEO of Supertalent World Group Lawrence Young Chul Choi said: "We are thrilled to partner with VCIDA and Chairman Vương Duy Biên, People's Artist and former Vice Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism to bring the Supertalent platform to Việt Nam.

"Việt Nam's vibrant culture, burgeoning talent pool and strategic location make it an ideal destination for our fashion week and awards. Together, we will unlock new opportunities for Vietnamese designers, models and businesses to thrive on a global scale including New York, London, Milan and Paris.”

The Supertalent of the World Fashion Awards promises to be a spectacular fusion of fashion, culture and innovation, leaving an indelible mark on Việt Nam’s global standing and inspiring a new generation of Vietnamese talent to reach for the stars.

The Supertalent of the World 2025 Season 23’s Grand Final Fashion Show and Awards are planned to take place on October 24 at the Ascott Tây Hồ Hà Nội, a new development in Hà Nội’s scenic West Lake District.

The awards also feature the prestigious world’s Best Cosmetic and Beauty Awards, especially from South Korea, a highlight that draws unparalleled attention from the global beauty industry. This highly sought-after accolade is uniquely selected by a panel of two thousand supermodels and leading beauty professionals from around the world, ensuring recognition with significant prestige and international reach.

This presents an exclusive opportunity for international cosmetic and beauty brands to align themselves with excellence, showcase their innovation to a discerning global audience and solidify their position at the forefront of the beauty landscape.

To amplify Việt Nam’s global presence, Supertalent of the World will welcome 50 influential fashion KOLs from 40 countries on October 14.

These key influencers will embark on a curated journey to discover Việt Nam’s most captivating fashion, cultural and tourist destinations, sharing their experiences with the world; further, the KOLs will create inspiring pre-filming cruise fashion content on October 22, showcasing the elegance of the Ascott Tây Hồ, the vibrant Tây Hồ View Complex and the charm of the surrounding neighbourhoods.

This content will set the stage for the main event on October 24, reaching a global audience and generating excitement for Việt Nam’s fashion, culture and tourism industries.

Supertalent World Group is a global platform dedicated to discovering and promoting emerging talent in the fashion, entertainment and arts industries. The company's Supertalent of the World Fashion Awards is a prestigious event that has showcased exceptional talent from around the world.

VCIDA is a leading organisation in Việt Nam dedicated to promoting the development of industrial culture at the national level. VCIDA's mission is to support Vietnamese businesses and talent in the cultural industries to thrive and contribute to the country's economic and social development. — VNS