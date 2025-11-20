Politics & Law
Third Hà Nội Autumn Festival to offer diverse cultural, artistic experiences

November 20, 2025 - 09:44
The 2025 edition will feature around 150 booths by localities, travel companies, airlines, craft villages and artisans. Each display area will showcase distinctive products, attractive tour packages and diverse cultural and artistic activities.

 

A street performance at the second Hà Nội Autumn Festival in 2024. Photo VNA/VNS

HÀ NỘI – The third Hà Nội Autumn Festival will take place from November 21–23 at the Trần Nhân Tông Pedestrian Street and Thống Nhất Park, offering visitors a wide range of cultural, artistic and tourism experiences, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

The 2025 edition will feature around 150 booths by localities, travel companies, airlines, craft villages and artisans. Each display area will showcase distinctive products, attractive tour packages and diverse cultural and artistic activities.

Throughout the three-day event, visitors can explore themed spaces, a culinary zone, a street-performance area, and a photography exhibition.

The highlight of the festival will be an art programme on the evening of November 21, combining lighting effects, music and nostalgic elements reflecting the city’s charm.

On the morning of November 23, a mass performance will bring together traditional art troupes.

A series of community-engagement activities will take place before and during the festival, including a creative playground for children, a photo contest, and tours around the capital city.

In 2024, the second Hà Nôi Autumn Festival attracted over 50,000 visitors. — VNA/VNS

