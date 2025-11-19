Cà Mau Crab cuisine Festival opens in HCM City

HCM CITY — Crabs from Cà Mau Province, along with other local seafood and OCOP products, are now on display at a cuisine festival at the HCM City Youth Cultural House in Sài Gòn Ward.

This event is part of the second Cà Mau Crab Festival, held in both HCM City and Cà Mau Province. Themed "The Scent of the Forest, the Taste of the Sea", its goal is to promote local culture, tourism, and the crab industry.

According to the Cà Mau People's Committee, the festival is divided into several main zones. These include displays for OCOP products, crab cooking areas, food stalls, and a space for cultural exchange featuring Đờn ca tài tử (Southern Amateur Music) performances.

Each night, there will be cooking demonstrations and product tastings.

Huỳnh Chí Nguyện, Vice Chairman of the Cà Mau People's Committee, said the province prioritises culinary tourism, reflecting the region's distinct forest and coastal identity.

He noted that the event focuses not only on well-known crabs in the province but also on its other seafood and local products.

Nguyện hopes the whole series of events of the second Cà Mau Crab Festival will help connect businesses and attract investment in tourism, trade, industry, energy, and logistics. This will help the province grow sustainably.

Vương Hồng Lĩnh, a visitor, was impressed by the lively atmosphere.

"Although there are not many stalls selling crab dishes, the food here is delicious and they also have high quality fresh crabs as well," he added.

The event is co-organised by the Cà Mau Provincial People's Committee in coordination with the HCM City People's Committee and will last until November 22. — VNS