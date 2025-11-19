Hà Nội's sidewalk iced tea

Iced tea spots are a popular sight on the streets of Hà Nội. People from all walks of life meet, mingle and chat at these sidewalk stalls. We take a deep delve into the history of this simple drink and meet those who serve it, and drink it, on a daily basis in Việt Nam’s capital city.
The commune with its charming magical beautiful landscape, rich ethnic cultural sediments and natural resources, is focusing on implementing targets of exploiting vast potential in agricultural and tourism development to become a provincial-level tourist area by 2030.
An exhibition showcasing 50 striking photographs on circus art opened over the weekend at the Việt Nam Circus Federation (VNCF). The collection features award-winning entries from a contest launched by VNCF to mark the 70th anniversary of its founding on January 16.
Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tạ Quang Đông said the festival is a key event for the cultural sector, showcasing the finest values of traditional performing arts and reflecting on the creative journey of artistic troupes across the country.