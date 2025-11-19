Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Hà Nội's sidewalk iced tea

November 19, 2025 - 16:13
Iced tea spots are a popular sight on the streets of Hà Nội. People from all walks of life meet, mingle and chat at these sidewalk stalls. We take a deep delve into the history of this simple drink and meet those who serve it, and drink it, on a daily basis in Việt Nam’s capital city.

