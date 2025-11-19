Phú Thọ pushes tourism as spearhead industry through OCOP development

PHÚ THỌ — As part of a major strategic vision to turn tourism into a key economic sector in the next few years, Phú Thọ Province has taken comprehensive measures to promote tourism alongside the development of local agricultural and craft products.

This approach is expected to both enhance the cultural value of the ancestral land and strengthen the province’s competitiveness as an attractive destination for domestic and international travellers.

Local OCOP goods add flavour to tourism

Among the standout OCOP products, Đoan Hùng grapefruits are known nationwide for their fragrant aroma, thin skin and sweet, succulent flesh.

The fruit has become a signature offering for tourists visiting Phú Thọ and has been branded as 'Đoan Hùng Grapefruit – Flavour of the Ancestral Land'. Two local varieties, Sửu Chí Đám and Bằng Luân, have been granted permanent protection by the State, helping growers secure sustainable livelihoods.

In the mountainous district of Thanh Sơn, local cuisine has long captivated travellers with specialities like the renowned fermented sour pork. The dish carries the rustic flavours of the region and embodies the culinary wisdom of generations living in the ancestral land, leaving a lasting impression on visitors.

Bánh chưng, a traditional sticky rice cake associated with the legendary origin of Vietnamese cuisine, is another iconic product found throughout the province. In Cẩm Khê District and the ancient village of Hùng Lô in Việt Trì City, bánh chưng has become a famous specialty that many tourists insist on taking home as a souvenir.

Meanwhile, Tử Đà fermented fish – made by marinating fresh fish in salt and coating it with roasted corn powder ahead of a natural fermentation process – has become a beloved speciality of Phú Thọ, offering travellers a truly authentic local flavour.

Other distinctive products, such as Dốc Đen green tea from Đông Lĩnh Commune, Gà Gáy Mỹ Lung fragrant sticky rice, cage-raised Đà River fish and the multi-spurred chickens of Tân Sơn District, help diversify Phú Thọ’s tourism offerings while supporting community livelihoods.

Developing signature agricultural products has been key to strengthening Phú Thọ’s position as one of the emerging tourism centres in northern Việt Nam.

Unlocking tourism potential

In recent years, Phú Thọ has strengthened cooperation between the agriculture and tourism sectors to stimulate on-site sales of OCOP products. The province has also been developing sightseeing and shopping stops connected to the popular 'Back to the Land of the Ancestors' experiential tours, offering visitors the chance to explore local craft villages, sample regional flavours and purchase traditional specialties directly from producers.

These activities contribute to diversifying tourism services and increasing visitor spending during their stay in the province. To further boost growth, Phú Thọ has introduced a series of preferential policies to attract investment and support tourism businesses, especially in community-based tourism linked to local products and natural landscapes.

To date, four community tourism destinations have been officially recognised at the provincial level: Hùng Lô and Bạch Hạc in Việt Trì City, and Bản Dù and Bản Cỏi in Xuân Sơn Commune, Tân Sơn District. Together, they welcome hundreds of thousands of domestic and foreign tourists annually, significantly contributing to the province’s tourism development.

This direction is part of a broader provincial vision to turn tourism into a spearhead economic sector in the next few years. By maximising the value of OCOP goods, Phú Thọ aims to create a sustainable tourism model that benefits both local communities and the wider economy.

The provincial government has emphasised that tourism should not only preserve cultural identity and rural livelihoods, but also generate higher income, support agricultural restructuring and create new development drivers for the region.

With its unique heritage, rich culinary traditions and increasing professionalism in tourism management, the province is gradually shaping a competitive tourism brand that strengthens its position on the national tourism map.

“Phú Thọ Province has consistently expanded its promotional efforts through online platforms and digital tools to enhance tourism visibility," said Phú Thọ Tourism Promotion Centre Director Nguyễn Đức Hòa.

“Promoting OCOP products and developing agricultural-based tourism is a long-term strategy requiring coordinated involvement from local authorities and communities,” he added.

Hòa also emphasised the need for stronger communication and education to raise community awareness of tourism development, as well as building high-quality closed-loop tour models that incorporate visits to craft villages and specialised agricultural areas, helping create greater value and memorable experiences for visitors to Phú Thọ. — VNS