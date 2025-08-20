New Đà Nẵng passports dish out a taste of travel

ĐÀ NẴNG — Travellers heading to the coastal city of Đà Nẵng between August and October can now get their hands on one of three special tourism brand passports – 'Food Tour,' 'Heritage' and 'Green Tour' – with 60,000 paper and online copies made available as part of a major promotional drive.

According to the city's Department of Tourism, the ‘tourism passports’ are available at Đà Nẵng International Airport and tourist support centres in both Đà Nẵng and Hội An. Valid for use from September 1 until March 31, 2026, the passports form part of the New Đà Nẵng, New Experience campaign for 2025.

Department director Trương Thị Hồng Hạnh said five key promotional programmes – Enjoy Đà Nẵng, Diverse Experience – Tourism Passports, Event and Festival Tour, I Love Đà Nẵng, and MICE and Wedding Tour – are central to the city’s push to welcome 17.3 million tourists in 2025.

She added that all museums in Đà Nẵng and Hội An will offer free entry on National Day, while selected hotels and entertainment venues will provide 50 per cent discounts on services.

“We reserve 10,000 vouchers from the ‘I Love Đà Nẵng’ programme for visitors who have visited the city since 2020 and have returned. More than 500 travel agencies and tourism service businesses have offered their promotions to lure tourists to the city during the last five months of 2025,” Hạnh said.

“More than 300 cuisine restaurants and food courts, museums, national parks, community-based tourism sites, farmstays and art performance centres have set up their programmes in hosting visitors in the second half of the year.”

Đà Nẵng has remained one of the most sought-after domestic destinations by Vietnamese travelers on Booking.com for the upcoming National Day holiday (September 2).

Director of Sales & Marketing at Furama-Ariyana Đà Nẵng International Tourism Complex Prabhakar Singh shared that hotel occupancy during the holiday has seen significant growth compared to the same period last year.

Đà Nẵng has become the first city in Việt Nam to launch a culinary experience campaign – the Đà Nẵng Food Tour – with the message ‘Enjoy Đà Nẵng Food Tour – Beyond Bites,’ aimed at promoting high-quality food service destinations.

New Đà Nẵng (in merger with former Quảng Nam Province) will host 17.3 million visitors with an estimated revenue of VNĐ30 trillion (US$1.2 billion) in 2025. VNS