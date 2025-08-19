Politics & Law
Văn Miếu-Quốc Tử Giám reading space launched

August 19, 2025 - 14:35
A corner of the reading space at Văn Lake. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – The reading-culture space of Hà Nội’s iconic Văn Miếu-Quốc Tử Giám (Temple of Literature Complex) was naugurated at nearby Văn Lake on Monday to mark the 80th anniversary of the country’s August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

The space is not only a free public library but also a cultural rendezvous where young generations can connect more deeply with national traditions while nurturing a love for books and passion for knowledge.

Housing nearly 1,000 book titles donated by sponsors and circulated from the Hanoi cultural centre and library, the area at Văn Lake offers readers a wide range of knowledge, including Thăng Long – Hà Nội history and culture, Việt Nam’s Confucian scholars and academic traditions, literature and arts, as well as life skills.

Speaking at the launch, Lê Xuân Kiều, Director of the Văn Miếu-Quốc Tử Giám Culture and Science Centre, said the venue serves as a community hub, forming an ecosystem alongside experiential activities at Văn Lake, and contributing to the capital city’s cultural industry development.

Here, everyone can freely access and read on site. This open model helps realise the policy of building a learning society, while offering visitors to the relic site a more enriching and engaging experience.

Văn Miếu-Quốc Tử Giám is one of the most popular relics and tourist destinations in Hà Nội and the country at large. Built in the 11th century during the Lý Dynasty(1010 – 1225), it is also among the most important Confucian symbols in the country.

The complex consists of Văn Miếu, a temple dedicated to Confucius as Confucianism used to be a popular religion in Việt Nam in feudal times, and Quốc Tử Giám, the first national university of the country. It taught disciples on the Confucian way of life and revered Chu Văn An, one of Việt Nam’s most respected scholars. Between 1076 and 1779, Quốc Tử Giám educated thousands of talented men to serve their country to the best of their abilities. VNA/VNS

book literature reading culture writer publish

