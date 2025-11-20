Vietnamese community in New Zealand promotes national culture

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Embassy in New Zealand, in coordination with the Vietnamese Students’ Association in Wellington (VSAW), has hosted the Việt Nam Day 2025 to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, reaffirming overseas Vietnamese's role in preserving and promoting the national identity abroad.

In his opening remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Phan Minh Giang underlined the special significance of this year’s event, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam – New Zealand friendly relations, the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, and the 80th National Day of Việt Nam.

Giang commended the VSAW's efforts in initiating and maintaining the Việt Nam Day as an annual event that brings together the Vietnamese community in Wellington and across New Zealand to honour and spread the Vietnamese cultural identity while fostering mutual understanding and exploring new avenues for bilateral cooperation.

As part of the celebration, organisers held the closing ceremony and awards presentation for the “Giao Lộ 50” (Crossroads 50) Quiz Challenge, a competition that encouraged Vietnamese students in New Zealand to learn about the five decades of relations between the two countries. Jointly organised by the embassy and the Vietnamese Students’ Association in New Zealand (VSANZ), the contest attracted strong participation from Vietnamese students there.

On this occasion, the embassy also announced commendations for collectives and individuals from the VSAW and VSANZ with outstanding achievements in student engagement and community work, acknowledging their contributions to strengthening unity and supporting the Vietnamese community in the host country.

Following the formal proceedings, the Việt Nam Day 2025, themed “The Rising Line”, treated participants to a rich cultural and artistic programme portraying a youthful, dynamic, and proud Việt Nam. The performances conveyed the message of a Việt Nam of peace, independence, resilience, innovation, and sustainable development in the new era.

This year’s event also featured performances by international students, contributing to cultural exchange among foreign student communities in Wellington and enriching the overall programme.

On the sidelines, participants enjoyed traditional Vietnamese cuisine and visited a photo exhibition highlighting five decades of Việt Nam – New Zealand relations, as well as images showcasing Vietnam’s landscapes and people. — VNA/VNS