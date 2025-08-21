Photo exhibitions celebrating National Day open in HCM City

HCM CITY — HCM City is hosting three photo exhibitions to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 - 2025) and National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2025).

Trần Thế Thuận, Director of the Department of Culture and Sports, said the August Revolution of 1945 was one of the brilliant milestones and a great epic in the nation's history in the 20th century.

He added after the victory of the August Revolution, on September 2, 1945, at Hà Nội’s Ba Đình Square, President Hồ Chí Minh read the Declaration of Independence declaring the birth of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam (now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam).

Thuận emphasised that 80 years have passed, many generations have followed the path that the Party and President Hồ Chí Minh chose, determined to safeguard national liberty and independence and to build a prosperous and happy Việt Nam.

The exhibition, themed From the Era of Independence and National Reunification to the Era of the Nation’s Rise, displays 100 photos at Nguyễn Huệ Pedestrian Street.

The works provide an overview of the August Revolution, the birth of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, and the struggle to defend and build the country.

Another exhibition titled HCM City Ready to Enter New Era showcases 70 photos along Đồng Khởi Street, depicting a new era of HCM City after the merger with Bình Dương and Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu provinces.

The photos highlight significant changes in scale, development orientation and strategic vision, aiming to develop HCM City into a megacity and an important growth pole in the country and the region.

At Chi Lăng Park, the Colours of Culture and Tourism in HCM City exhibition introduces images of the city's natural landscapes, people, historical and cultural heritage, architecture, arts and sea tourism.

All three exhibitions remain open until September 5. – VNS