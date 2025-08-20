Heritage highway paves way for Hưng Yên’s future

HƯNG YÊN — A major transport project linking cultural heritage tourism and economic development along the Red River has been officially launched by the northern province of Hưng Yên.

This initiative is one of three key undertakings identified as vital to the province’s socio-economic development.

Director of Project Management Board No.1 of Hưng Yên Province Trần Minh Hải stated that the route is a central infrastructure priority for the 2021–2025 period. It also serves as a flagship development to mark the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.

The route will span 13 communes – Phụng Công, Văn Giang, Mễ Sở, Triệu Việt Vương, Châu Ninh, Khoái Châu, Chí Minh, Đức Hợp, Hiệp Cường, Sơn Nam, Phố Hiến, Hồng Châu, and Tân Hưng – covering a total length of 55.68km. The project is backed by VNĐ9.275 trillion (US$386 million) from the provincial budget, with construction scheduled to run from 2025 to 2027.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Chairman of the Hưng Yên Provincial People's Committee Nguyễn Khắc Thận affirmed that the project would not only enhance the essential transport infrastructure of the province and the region, meeting the travel and goods transportation needs of the people, but also open up new development spaces.

This, he noted, would facilitate the establishment of urban areas, services, and tourism along the heritage route, attracting significant investment resources.

The road will also connect cultural and spiritual heritage sites along the Thăng Long – Phố Hiến – Tam Chúc – Bái Đính – Chùa Hương – Đền Trần route, facilitating transport links between Hà Nội, Hưng Yên, and Ninh Bình, thereby driving inter-regional development.

The heritage road event has attracted significant interest and expectations from the local community.

A resident of Phố Hiến Ward, Nguyễn Thị Lan, said: “We are very excited about the groundbreaking of this road today because it will not only make travel more convenient but also open up opportunities for tourism and commerce, helping to improve the lives of the locals.” — VNS