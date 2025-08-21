Acts of kindness take centre stage in national awards launch

HÀ NỘI — Spotlighting those who drive real change, the Human Act Prize 2025 – a national award honouring standout contributions to society through lasting, community-focused initiatives – was officially launched in Hà Nội yesterday.

Initiated by Nhân Dân (People) newspaper and organised in collaboration with VCCorp Joint Stock Company, the award aims to spotlight efforts that create lasting social value. This year’s theme, 'Persevering in Service' underscores the importance of long-term commitment and resilience in community work.

Editor-in-Chief of Nhân Dân newspaper and head of the Award Organising Committee, Lê Quốc Minh, emphasised that meaningful initiatives require more than goodwill – they demand strategic planning, creativity, sustainable resources and perseverance. He noted that when these elements align, projects can deliver profound social impact.

Projects submitted for the Human Act Prize 2025 will be assessed based on five core criteria: commitment, sustainability, creativity, impact and scalability.

In a new development, this year’s edition introduces a free, intensive training programme for leaders of small to medium-sized community initiatives. The programme will provide foundational knowledge in areas such as organisational management, sustainable development, financial planning, communications, fundraising, network building and model replication. The goal is to strengthen operational capacity and enhance the long-term impact of grassroots efforts.

Also debuting this year is the 'Project Mentorship Partnership' mechanism, through which larger, established projects will voluntarily support smaller initiatives by offering expertise, sharing resources and facilitating connections. Members of the judging panel and experienced professionals from the community service sector will also mentor selected projects that align with their values and vision.

UNICEF has officially joined the Human Act Prize 2025 as Sustainable Development Advisor. The organisation will contribute strategic input on evaluation criteria, nominate experts to the judging council and support capacity-building efforts. UNICEF has also committed to accompanying a standout youth-led initiative following the award ceremony, reinforcing its dedication to empowering young changemakers.

UNICEF Representative to Việt Nam Silvia Danailov highlighted the organisation’s five-decade presence in the country and its mission to improve the lives of children and youth through sustainable development. She noted that the Human Act Prize shares many of UNICEF’s core values and expressed the organisation’s commitment to supporting youth-led projects and fostering positive social change.

Nominations and project registrations are open until October 10. An exhibition showcasing selected community initiatives will take place from November 14 to 23, followed by the award gala on December 13. More information is available at https://humanactprize.org/congdongdecu.

In 2024, under the theme 'Creative Community,' the Human Act Prize received 128 submissions, with 31 outstanding projects and enterprises recognised for their contributions. — VNS