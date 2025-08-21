Cuban children’s art troupe to perform in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The Cuban children's theatre company La Colmenita (The Little Beehive) will return to Hà Nội to perform in a special programme celebrating the 80th anniversary of the National Day of the Việt Nam and the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Cuba, as part of the friendship year between the two countries.

They will showcase to the audience the performance Cinderella...According to the Beatles at Hồ Gươm Theatre on August 26.

This is a fresh reinterpretation of the classic fairy tale, intertwined with timeless songs from the legendary British band. The performance is suitable for all ages and serves as a 'celebration' that combines music, colour and joy, while also spreading values of friendship, solidarity, and collective talent.

Founded in 1990 by director Carlos Alberto 'Tin' Cremata, La Colmenita has toured over 25 countries, bringing messages of peace to many renowned stages around the world, such as the Bread and Puppet Theatre in the US, Odin Theatre in Denmark, People’s Little Theatre in Bangladesh and Les Mordus Theatre in Belgium.

Over years of operation, the theatre has brought songs and music to hospitals and rehabilitation centres for people with disabilities. La Colmenita also performs free of charge to meet the artistic enjoyment needs of the Cuban people in theatres and public venues.

They have also co-produced three well-known children's films, including Viva Cuba!, Habanastation and Y sin embargo.

The troupe was declared UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in recognition of the children’s humanitarian contributions and community work in 2007. They were nominated for a Latin Grammy Award in 2010 and together with director Cremata, they were awarded the highest cultural honour in Cuba: the Félix Varela Medal of First Class, in 2022.

La Colmenita first visited Việt Nam in April 2014 as part of the Huế Festival. — VNS