HCM City launches child counseling and services office

HCM CITY — The HCM City Association for the Protection of Children’s Rights on Saturday inaugurated a new Child Counseling and Service Office at Hoa Hồng Shelter, located on Lâm Văn Bền Street in Tân Kiểng Ward, aiming to strengthen child care and protection in the city.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, chairwoman of the association Lương Thị Thuận stressed that caring for and protecting children is not only the responsibility of families but also a shared duty of society and the entire political system. For years, the association has supported hundreds of thousands of disadvantaged children, helping them access health care, education, and community integration.

The office is designed to be both a service hub and a spiritual support system, linking social organisations and philanthropists with disadvantaged children. It is expected to not only provide assistance when children are in need, but also spread compassion and solidarity across the community, she said.

The office was established after upgrades to Hoa Hồng Shelter with funding support from Enfants d’Asie (EA). In addition to counseling and community outreach, the facility will host classes on life skills, personal development, and education in a safe and friendly environment.

According to Nguyễn Kim Thiện, head of Hoa Hồng Shelter, the office will expand partnerships with universities to run practical programmes. These include psychological counseling for parents and students with the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, English starter classes with Tôn Đức Thắng University, and life skills courses such as "Learning to say no", "Online child protection", and "Online scams and trafficking prevention and control."

Since its establishment in 1992, Hoa Hồng Shelter has nurtured and educated disadvantaged girls aged 8-18. Over 30 years, it has supported more than 1,000 children, with about 80 per cent successfully reintegrated into families and 50 per cent receiving vocational training and job placement.

The new office is expected to become a model for child-friendly services, contributing to a safer, more compassionate environment where children, especially those in vulnerable circumstances, can grow and succeed. — VNA/VNS