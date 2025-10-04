Livestream seller Hoàng Hường prosecuted for serious accounting violations

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security has launched criminal proceedings against Hoàng Thị Hường, widely known as Hoàng Hường, for violating accounting regulations causing serious consequences.

The 38-year-old businesswoman from Phú Thọ Province is the founder of a vast network of companies and household businesses selling functional foods, health supplements and several other products, often promoted through her popular livestreams.

According to the ministry’s Investigation Police Agency, the case emerged from an inquiry led by the Environmental Crime Prevention Police Department, which uncovered widespread irregularities in Hường’s business ecosystem.

Investigators allege that Hường instructed employees to declare revenue under the names of many household businesses and individuals to evade taxes.

Preliminary findings indicate that from January 2021 to June 2025, Hường failed to record nearly VNĐ1.8 trillion (US$67.97 million) in business revenue and incorrectl reported value-added tax (VAT) turnover of around VNĐ2.1 trillion ($79.3 million).

Five other suspects have also been prosecuted on the same charge.

Hoàng Hường became widely known through livestreaming to sell products online, promoting various health-related items, and managing multiple fanpages and social media channels with millions of followers.

Police said the investigation into the case is ongoing and being expanded. — VNS