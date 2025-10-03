Vietnam News Agency launches fund-raising drive for typhoon-hit communities

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) launched a fundraising campaign at its headquarters in Hà Nội on October 3 to support residents affected by recent typhoons and floods, upholding the nation’s tradition of solidarity and compassion.

The launching ceremony was connected online with the VNA’s information offices in the Central–Central Highlands and Southern regions, as well as its ITAXA One-Member Limited Company.

Over the recent past, the nation has suffered a series of powerful storms that have left trails of devastation across regions.

In particular, Typhoon Bualoi, the tenth storm entering the East Sea so far this year, and its circulation was among the most destructive disasters in years, leaving fifty-two dead, fourteen missing, one hundred sixty-four injured, three hundred forty-nine houses collapsed, one hundred seventy-two thousand homes damaged and vast areas of crops and aquaculture wiped out. Infrastructure, including roads, dykes, irrigation systems, and business facilities, suffered severe destruction, with preliminary economic losses in some provinces estimated at nearly VND16 trillion (over US$606.5 million).

The disaster has left thousands of families in desperate need of assistance to rebuild their homes, restore production, and stabilise their lives.

The VNA Party Committee and leaders called on their cadres, employees and staff to demonstrate solidarity and responsibility by contributing to the relief effort, joining the Party and the State in helping storm-hit communities recover.

The VNA Office proposed that part of the donations be allocated to support VNA reporters and staff members who have themselves been severely affected by the recent disasters.

Contributions should be made by October 7, either through direct donations or via bank transfer. — VNS