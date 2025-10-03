Việt Nam, France foster innovation cooperation

HÀ NỘI — A forum titled “Unlocking the Innovation Potential between France and Việt Nam, Lessons from Nobel Laureate Serge Haroche” took place in Hà Nội on October 3 as part of National Innovation Day 2025.

The event served as a platform for representatives of French organisations and companies to exchange and share experiences and strengths in technology, science, innovation, and digital transformation, in the context of active bilateral cooperation.

Speaking at the forum, Serge Haroche, Nobel Prize laureate in Physics in 2012 for his pioneering contributions to quantum physics, stressed the potential for Việt Nam to gradually become a quantum technology hub in the region.

According to the professor, it is important to create an environment with favourable conditions for outstanding young researchers to conduct studies, while also paying attention to private-sector research. To promote applied research, a balance between the role of the State and that of the private sector is also essential.

In addition, he noted that Việt Nam should focus on building a solid general education foundation in core sciences such as mathematics, physics, and chemistry, along with developing long-term, consistent science policies and ensuring substantial state financial support for research projects.

French Ambassador to Việt Nam Olivier Brochet said that 2025 marks the France–Việt Nam Year of Innovation, launched by France to promote cooperation and exchanges in innovation between the two countries.

This forum promotes scientific research, the development of strategic technologies, and serves as a bridge to foster public-private partnerships, linking universities, state agencies and businesses to create a sustainable innovation ecosystem in Việt Nam, the diplomat affirmed.

Kim Ngọc Thanh Nga, Deputy Director of the Vietnam National Innovation Centre (NIC), stressed that after Việt Nam and France established their comprehensive strategic partnership, innovation cooperation has become a key pillar in bilateral relations. Both sides share the vision of fostering trade cooperation, digital transformation, and sustainable development.

According to her, France, with its strengths in basic research, high technology, and a vibrant startup ecosystem, can support Việt Nam in developing human resources, technology transfer, and building innovation centres. Conversely, Việt Nam – with its dynamic market, young workforce, and ability to quickly adopt new technologies – offers a fertile ground for French innovative ideas to be put into practice.

This synergy is expected to open up many strategic cooperation opportunities, contributing to strengthening Việt Nam–France trade and innovation ties, she said. — VNS