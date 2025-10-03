Police investigate suspected triple murder in southern province Đồng Nai

ĐỒNG NAI — Authorities in the southern province of Đồng Nai have launched an investigation after two adults and a child were found dead at their private residence in Đắk Nhau Commune on Friday.

The victims were identified as Đ.D.T., 47, his wife C.H.H., 46, and their 11-year-old grandson, Đ.T.T.

Investigators said the bodies of T. and the child were discovered in the yard, while H. was found in the bedroom. All three showed multiple injuries, indicating they were violently killed.

Police confirmed the house also served as a venue for agricultural trade and was well known to local residents.

Several household items and a safe were discovered in disarray, leading investigators to suspect the killings may have been linked to a robbery.

Officers secured the scene shortly after receiving the first report from a resident who had arrived to conduct business that morning.

The case has drawn significant public attention, with hundreds gathering near the property as forensic teams examined the site.

The investigation is continuing. — VNS