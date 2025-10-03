Government releases $95m to aid storm-hit provinces and cities

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has approved more than VNĐ2.5 trillion (nearly US$95 million) in emergency support for 15 provinces and cities hit hard by Typhoon Bualoi and other natural disasters earlier this year.

Under Decision 2171 signed this week, funds from the 2025 central budget contingency will be disbursed to repair damaged dikes, irrigation reservoirs, disaster prevention facilities and essential infrastructure, as well as to support livelihoods and resettlement in disaster-stricken areas.

The allocation includes VNĐ200 billion for Tuyên Quang, VNĐ195 billion for Cao Bằng, VNĐ500 billion each for the two central provinces suffering the most damages – Nghệ An and Hà Tĩnh, VNĐ200 billion for Quảng Trị and VNĐ135 billion for Huế.

Provincial and municipal People’s Committees are required to implement recovery measures and disburse the allocated funds by December 31, 2026.

Typhoon Buloi and the heavy rains and floods in its wake caused widespread devastation across northern and north-central provinces and cities.

According to preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, 54 people were reported dead or missing, and 140 others were injured.

At least 154 houses collapsed or were swept away, while more than 154,000 homes were unroofed or severely damaged.

The disaster also inundated thousands of hectares of rice fields, crops and aquaculture farms, and damaged 1,392 schools.

Numerous dikes, transport routes, irrigation systems, power grids and telecommunications facilities were disrupted, leading to blackouts, water shortages and loss of phone signals.

Initial estimates place the economic losses at approximately $485 million.

The Việt Nam Fatherland Front has opened official bank accounts to receive public donations in support of people in disaster-hit areas. Contributions can be made to any of the following:

• VietinBank: Account name 'Ban Vận động cứu trợ Trung ương' (account number: 55102025), opened at Đông Hà Nội Branch.

• BIDV: Account name 'Ủy ban Trung ương MTTQ Việt Nam – Ban Vận động cứu trợ Trung ương' (account number: 8639699999), opened at Thăng Long Branch.

• Agribank: Account name 'Ban Vận động cứu trợ Trung ương' (account number: 1400666102025), opened at Láng Hạ Branch.

• Vietcombank: Account name 'Mặt trận Tổ quốc Việt Nam – Ban cứu trợ Trung ương' (account number: 8888881010), opened at Sở giao dịch Branch. — VNS