Villagers stranded in the central province of Nghệ An risk lives crossing floodwaters

NGHỆ AN - Torrential rain in the past few days sent floodwaters surging down the Nậm Ngân Stream in the central province of Nghệ An. The water rose rapidly, sweeping away the iron bridge, the only link to Canh Hamlet in Nga My Commune, and isolating more than 30 households with over 160 residents.

Homes and farmland were left submerged, and with no safe crossing, villagers have resorted to using bamboo rafts to brave the torrent, facing serious risks. VNS