Tours to Sapa, Mù Cang Chải suspended due to flood risks

HÀ NỘI — Tours to Sa Pa, Mù Cang Chải and other popular tourist destinations in Lào Cai Province have been suspended due to flood and landslide risks as circulation caused typhoon Bualoi led to continuous heavy rains for days in the northern uplands locality.

The Lào Cai's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism has issued an official request to all tourist sites, business and service providers in the province to temporarily halt tours to at-risk areas until further notice.

To ensure safety, the department has asked the Lào Cai Tourism Association to provide regular updates on weather conditions and flood locations. They will also inform and assist tourists in hazardous areas and make necessary adjustments to tour schedules.

The provincial culture, sports and tourism department also urged practical support to tourists, such as issuing discounts on accommodation, food and transportation services, which is expected to contribute to the image of Lào Cai’s tourism.

Meanwhile, tourist establishments are required to keep track of the number of tourists, tour groups and guides in high-risk areas, maintaining regular communication and promptly providing support when necessary.

They must also take protective measures to reinforce their facilities to minimise property damage. This includes securing buildings, windows and billboards, cutting off electricity in hazardous areas and preparing power generators, food and clean water in preparation for all scenarios.

Lào Cai tourism authorities also request that tour organisers contact tourists whose itineraries are affected by the storm’s impact. Tourists should be informed and agree on cancellations, postponements or rescheduling, ensuring their safety as well as rights and interests.

The powerful storm has left five people dead, five missing, and caused economic damages of over VNĐ 2.7 trillion (US$102 million). — VNS