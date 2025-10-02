Politics & Law
Party, State, VFF leaders' assistance given delivered to Nghệ An in post-storm recovery

October 02, 2025 - 09:42
Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Đình Trạc conveyed sympathy from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and other Party, State and VFF leaders to the local residents for their losses and hardships caused by the typhoon.
Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Đình Trạc (thirrd, right) hands over assistance to representatives of Nghệ An Province on Wednesday evening in the coastal central province of Nghệ An.— VNA/VNS Photo Phương Hoa

NGHỆ AN — Politburo member and Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Đình Trạc on Wednesday evening handed over assistance from Party, State and Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) leaders  to people of the central province of Nghệ An to help them overcome the severe consequences of Typhoon Bualoi

Speaking at the event, Trạc conveyed sympathy from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and other Party, State and VFF leaders to the local residents for their losses and hardships caused by the typhoon.

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyễn Đức Trung pledged that the province would use the aid funds transparently, promptly and for the right purposes, with priority given to restoring livelihoods and production so that affected families can stabilise their lives quickly.

Nghệ An has endured the impact of three major storms in recent months, particularly Typhoon Wipha and Typhoon Bualoi.

According to initial reports, Typhoon Bualoi claimed four lives and left 16 others injured, completely destroyed 53 houses, damaged or unroofed over 50,000 others, and submerged 16,000 homes in the province.

Thousands of hectares of crops and livestock were lost, with total damage estimated at more than VNĐ1.6 trillion (US$62.75 million).

In response, local authorities have mobilised the political system, armed forces, mass organisations and communities to carry out search, rescue and relief operations.

The provincial chapter of the VFF has launched fundraising campaigns, calling on citizens, officials, soldiers, businesses and localities nationwide to join hands in helping affected families recover from the disaster and resume production. — VNA/VNS

