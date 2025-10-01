Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Electronic Medical Records implemented at all hospitals in Cần Thơ City

October 01, 2025 - 17:54
All 61 public and private hospitals and medical centres in Cần Thơ City have applied Electronic Medical Records (EMR) and connected to the national health shared database, according to the city Department of Health.
A patient views her electronic medical records at Nam Cần Thơ Hospital. —VNA/VNS Photo Ánh Tuyết

CẦN THƠ — All 61 public and private hospitals and medical centres in the southern city Cần Thơ have implemented Electronic Medical Records (EMR) and connected to the national health shared database, according to the municipal Department of Health.

This is the first locality in the country to complete the implementation of EMR at all hospitals.

The deployment of EMR helps reduce the amount of paperwork, save time for medical staff and patients, increase transparency in medical examination and treatment management, and ensure accurate, timely and connected medical information, said Assoc Prof Hoàng Quốc Cường, director of the department.

It contributed to the connection and sharing of medical data with national systems, Cường said.

It marked a strategic step in the digital transformation process of the health sector and building a smart healthcare system, he said at a ceremony held on Tuesday to announce the deployment of EMR system in the city’s health system.

He proposed that investment from the State budget is needed to maintain the EMR system and build a shared database for the entire industry.

Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Điệp, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee, said: “It marks an important milestone in the digital transformation process of the local health sector, contributing to the effective implementation of the national health digital transformation strategy, building a digital government, a digital society and serving the people better.”

In the coming time, the city will continue to direct the health sector to effectively operate the EMR system, while exploiting big data and artificial intelligence to build a modern, friendly, people-centred health system, improving the quality of health care for people, she said.

She ordered the health sector to step up connecting and sharing medical data with national databases and related sectors as well as enhance the capacity to apply digital technology for medical staff in order to maintain the effectiveness of EMR and digital transformation. —VNS

 

 

 

 

Electronic medical records EMR

see also

More on this story

Society

Floods in the north

Three people in the Cao Bằng Province were killed, including a six-day-old baby, as floods and landslides struck in the north. Many residents in Lào Cai Province were also trapped and needed to be rescued after rivers burst their banks.
Society

World bank backs flood resilience project in Việt Nam

A recently approved World Bank aims to improve access to two of Việt Nam’s vulnerable yet economically important regions — a fast-growing coastal hub of Đà Nẵng, and a highlands corridor of Gia Lai linking farms and factories to the coast.
Society

Vietnam News Agency seeks stronger connection with St. Petersburg media offices

VNA resident correspondents in Russia have received effective support and assistance from the St. Petersburg administration in their work, from locating sites linked to President Hồ Chí Minh’s first visit to the Soviet Union to producing reports on St. Petersburg such as cancer treatment, Kronstadt Peninsula, and the Scarlet Sails Festival.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom