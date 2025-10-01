Norwegian man deported from Việt Nam for violating laws

HÀ NỘI — A Norwegian man who admitted causing property damage and consuming illegal substances has been deported from Việt Nam.

Police of Hà Nội’s Immigration Department and its Đống Đa Ward have issued a decision to deport Berg Robin Grande.

Grande shattered the rear window of a Ford Focus parked on Đặng Văn Ngữ Street in Hà Nội, which belonged to local resident Vũ Thanh Nga. The case was reported to the local police at around 11.30pm on September 12.

At the police station, during questioning with the assistance of an interpreter, Grande explained that he had travelled from the central province of Quảng Bình to Hà Nội earlier that day.

He claimed he broke into the vehicle because he was hallucinating after smoking cannabis offered to him by strangers.

A drug test later confirmed that Grande tested positive for THC, the active component of cannabis. An asset valuation placed the damage to the car window at VNĐ1.56 million (US$60).

Police concluded that deportation was an appropriate penalty due to the violent nature of his violation and the use of substances banned by the Vietnamese laws. — VNS