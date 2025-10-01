Politics & Law
Home Society

Hà Nội: major streets remain inundated on Wednesday

October 01, 2025 - 07:57
Prolonged heavy rainfall triggered by Typhoon Bualoi left many streets in Hà Nội heavily flooded on Wednesday (October 1), causing significant disruption to daily life.

HÀ NỘI — Prolonged heavy rainfall triggered by Typhoon Bualoi left many streets in Hà Nội heavily flooded on Wednesday (October 1), causing significant disruption to daily life.

Severe congestion was reported on Thăng Long Boulevard in the direction from Hà Nội City to Láng - Hòa Lạc Area.
Entrance of the Việt Nam Military History Museum remains severely flooded.
Society

Typhoon Bualoi's severity

Typhoon Bualoi has caused severe damages across the northern and central regions. Local authorities and residents in Ninh Bình and Hà Tĩnh provinces are doing their best to take care of those most affected.

