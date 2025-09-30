“Lighting up passion” inspires young students to pursue science

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Women’s Museum, in collaboration with the Spanish Embassy, held two “Lighting up passion” events at Trưng Vương Secondary School and Nguyễn Tất Thành Secondary and High School, aiming to inspire students’ love for science and honour the contributions of female scientists worldwide.

The programme featured exhibitions showcasing the journeys of 26 female Nobel, Abel and Fields Medal laureates, as well as interactive activities designed by students, including STEM projects, plays, recycled fashion shows and art contests.

At Trưng Vương on September 22, students had the chance to meet Dr Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo, the only Vietnamese scientist selected as a Young Affiliate (2024–2029) of the World Academy of Sciences, who encouraged them with the message that science has no limits if one has passion and determination.

At Nguyễn Tất Thành on September 29, Dr Đỗ Tuyết Mai from K Hospital shared her experience in mental health care for vulnerable groups and offered words of encouragement to students.

A representative of the Spanish Embassy in Việt Nam noted that the exhibition highlighted not only the achievements of male scientists but also the remarkable contributions of many female scientists, who pursued their passion with determination and achieved success worthy of admiration.

Phan Ngọc Hà Anh, a 10A5 student at Nguyễn Tất Thành High School, shared: “I feel this event not only encourages young people to pursue their dreams and ideals but also delivers the message that women can work in fields once thought to be only for men, and they can rise to affirm their own true value.”

Organisers said the initiative not only nurtures scientific curiosity among youth but also highlights the role of women in science, empowering students to pursue their dreams with confidence. — VNS