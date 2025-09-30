Several flights affected by harsh weather conditions in aftermath of typhoon Bualoi

HÀ NỘI — The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) on Tuesday announced that four airports in the central region – Phú Bài, Đồng Hới, Thọ Xuân, and Đà Nẵng – have reopened after one day of closure due to typhoon Bualoi, but one flight was still forced to divert.

According to the Việt Nam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM), the storm directly affected flight operations in both the Hà Nội and HCM City flight information regions (FIRs) from September 26 to 29.

Specifically, 42 flights were rerouted on September 26. The next day, 181 faced the same situation; particularly at Đà Nẵng International Airport, five flights landed at alternate airports, 30 flights performed holding procedures, and one departure was cancelled due to substandard weather conditions.

On September 28, 92 flights were rerouted. Đà Nẵng, Phú Bài, Đồng Hới, and Thọ Xuân airports were closed for several hours, resulting in nearly 100 cancelled flights. By 3pm on September 29, only one flight was rerouted due to the storm.

At Vinh Airport in Nghệ An Province, terminal and office roofs, warehouses, and fence were ruined while many trees were toppled and several vehicles damaged. Certain infrastructure losses were also recorded at Đồng Hới Airport in Quảng Trị Province and Thọ Xuan Airport in Thanh Hoá Province.

Authorities are continuing examinations and remedial efforts to restore transport services and ensure the safety of passengers and vehicles.

Heavy thunderstorms at noon on September 30 forced major disruptions at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội, with 53 flights put in holding patterns and 37 diverted to alternate airports.

Passengers were advised to monitor updates from their airlines for the latest flight information.

Vietnam Airlines Group said many of its flights to and from Nội Bài had to delay or land at other airports, including Hải Phòng, Thanh Hóa, Quảng Trị, Huế, and Đà Nẵng, to ensure safety. The airport has called for passengers’ understanding amid the weather-related disruptions. — VNS