Landslide buries home in Tuyên Quang, four family members missing

TUYÊN QUANG — A devastating landslide in Mã Lầu hamlet, Lũng Cú Commune, the northern mountainous province of Tuyên Quang, has buried the home of a local family, leaving four people missing, local authorities said on Tuesday.

The victims are identified as Vàng Chá Sò (born 1982), his wife Hầu Thị Dính (born 1980), along with their two children – Vàng Xuân Hoa (born 2003), and Vàng Minh Hải (born 2004).

According to Dương Ngọc Đức, Secretary of Lũng Cú Commune Party Committee, immediately after the incident, the commune mobilised over 100 personnel – including militia, border guards, police, and local residents – to join search and rescue efforts at the site. Authorities have also evacuated households in areas deemed at high risk of further landslides to safe locations.

Despite urgent efforts, the four missing persons have not yet been located. Search operations are being hampered by persistent heavy rain in the area, which has increased the danger of fresh landslides and complicated rescue work.

The landslide occurred in the aftermath of Typhoon Bualoi (Storm No.10) that made landfall in central region of Việt Nam early Monday morning, and since then has triggered heavy downpours across northern and central localities, resulting in elevated risks of flash floods and landslides.

Elsewhere in Tuyên Quang, prolonged downpours caused landslides across major mountain roads in Yên Minh, Bắc Mê, Vị Xuyên and Bắc Quang communes, leading to localised traffic blockages and threatening the safety of travellers. Local authorities have mobilised equipment to restore road access as quickly as possible.

In Lao Chải Commune, multiple landslides struck near the Lao Chải boarding primary and secondary schools. Anticipating the risks, authorities had already suspended classes for safety. Emergency teams evacuated dozens of families from high-risk zones to safer locations, with many now sheltering in cultural houses and relatives’ homes. — VNS