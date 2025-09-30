Typhoon Bualoi leaves 21 people dead, 23 missing in northern, central Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Typhoon Bualoi, or Việt Nam's Storm No.10, and the floods and landslides caused by downpours in its wake, have caused widespread devastation across 17 provinces and cities in northern and central Việt Nam, leaving at least 21 people dead, 23 missing, and 99 injured, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

As of 11am Tuesday, the fatalities included two in Cao Bằng Province due to floods and landslides; 1 each in Sơn La and Lạng Sơn provinces due to landslides; 2 in Hưng Yên Province due to thunderstorms; 9 in Ninh Bình due to a strong tornado on Monday; 1 in Nghệ An Province due to drowning; 1 in Huế swept away by floodwaters; 2 in Thanh Hóa due to falling trees and collapsing houses; 1 in Hà Tĩnh from a fall while repairing a house; and 1 in Đà Nẵng swept away by floods.

Another 23 remain unaccounted for, most of them in Quảng Trị and Tuyên Quang provinces, while nearly 100 people suffered injuries.

As of 11am today, 8 people remain uncontactable in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai.

The storm also caused the collapse of 81 houses, damaged or unroofed more than 128,000 others, and submerged over 8,300 homes. More than 51,000 trees were uprooted, while nearly 5,700 power poles were toppled, leaving parts of central region – especially in Thanh Hóa, Nghệ An, Hà Tĩnh, and Quảng Trị provinces – without electricity.

22,687 hectares of rice and crops – mostly in Thanh Hoá and Nghệ An provinces with over 6,700 hectares and 8,200 hectares respectively – were inundated. 7,268 hectares of aquaculture were damaged across 17 localities, but again Thanh Hoá and Nghệ An provinces bore the brunt of the losses.

Local authorities said flooding and landslides blocked 748 points along major roads, while more than 6.4 kilometres of river and sea embankments were eroded.

Local reports recorded 11 dyke incidents, including 1 in Ninh Bình, 2 in Thanh Hóa, 2 in Nghệ An, 4 in Hà Tĩnh, and 2 in Quảng Trị.

The government has mobilised rescue teams, continued damage assessments, and launched recovery efforts in the hardest-hit regions. — VNS