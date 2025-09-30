Hà Nội streets submerged after prolonged downpours

HÀ NỘI — Prolonged heavy rains triggered by Typhoon Bualoi’s circulation inundated many streets in Hà Nội on Tuesday morning, disrupting traffic and daily activities.
The Hydrometeorology Authority under the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting at 11am has issued a warning of thunderstorms, whirlwinds, lightning, hail, and heavy localised rain across inner Hà Nội.
The authority cautioned that from this afternoon until the next four hours, the above-mentioned areas and neighbouring parts of the inner city would continue to experience showers and thunderstorms, with the possibility of whirlwinds, lightning, and strong gusts of wind.
Given the prolonged heavy rain and widespread flooding in many streets caused by Typhoon Bualoi’s circulation, several schools in Hà Nội have announced closures or switched to online learning.
|A motorbike broke down in the floodwaters in Lý Thường Kiệt Street. VNS Photo Bảo Long
|The corner of Lý Thường Kiệt Street and Phan Bội Châu Street under floodwaters. VNS Photo Bảo Long
|Many motorbikes broke down due to the floodwaters. VNS Photo Bảo Long
|Officers helped a resident cross the floodwaters. VNS Photo Bảo Long
|Severe flooding on Hai Bà Trưng Street at the intersection with Hàng Bài Street. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu
|Flooding inundates the Trần Quốc Toản–Quang Trung intersection. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu
|Many cars broke down in the floodwaters and had to be towed by rescue teams. VNA/VNS Photo An Đăng
|Motorbikes wade through floodwaters on Hai Bà Trưng Street. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu