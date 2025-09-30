Hà Nội streets submerged after prolonged downpours

HÀ NỘI — Prolonged heavy rains triggered by Typhoon Bualoi’s circulation inundated many streets in Hà Nội on Tuesday morning, disrupting traffic and daily activities.

The Hydrometeorology Authority under the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting at 11am has issued a warning of thunderstorms, whirlwinds, lightning, hail, and heavy localised rain across inner Hà Nội.

The authority cautioned that from this afternoon until the next four hours, the above-mentioned areas and neighbouring parts of the inner city would continue to experience showers and thunderstorms, with the possibility of whirlwinds, lightning, and strong gusts of wind.

Given the prolonged heavy rain and widespread flooding in many streets caused by Typhoon Bualoi’s circulation, several schools in Hà Nội have announced closures or switched to online learning.