Floodwaters swamped thousands of households in Thanh Hóa Province

|Most households in Nông Cống Commune were submerged after heavy rains from Typhoon Bualoi. — VNA/VNS Photos Việt Hoàng
THANH HOÁ — Heavy downpours on September 29 and 30, driven by Typhoon Bualoi’s circulation, caused extensive flooding across Nông Cống Commune in the central province of Thanh Hoá, leaving more than 3,000 households under water.
Local authorities, together with police and military forces, are racing to rescue residents, evacuate families from danger zones, and supply food and other essentials to those isolated by the floods.
|Police, military and local militia forces used boats to deliver essential supplies to isolated households in the flood-hit commune.
|Police, military and local militia forces used boats to deliver essential supplies to isolated households in the flood-hit commune.
|Police, military and local militia forces used boats to deliver essential supplies to isolated households in the flood-hit commune.
|Police, military and local militia forces used boats to deliver essential supplies to isolated households in the flood-hit commune.
|Police, military and local militia forces used boats to deliver essential supplies to isolated households in the flood-hit commune.
|Residents in submerged Nông Cống Commune struggle to save their livestock.
|Most households in Nông Cống Commune were submerged after heavy rains from Typhoon Bualoi. VNA/VNS Photos Việt Hoàng