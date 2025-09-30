Floodwaters swamped thousands of households in Thanh Hóa Province

THANH HOÁ — Heavy downpours on September 29 and 30, driven by Typhoon Bualoi’s circulation, caused extensive flooding across Nông Cống Commune in the central province of Thanh Hoá, leaving more than 3,000 households under water.

Local authorities, together with police and military forces, are racing to rescue residents, evacuate families from danger zones, and supply food and other essentials to those isolated by the floods.